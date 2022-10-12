Schoolgirl who inspired Disney challenges glasses stereotype of nerd-face emoji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Schoolgirl who inspired Disney challenges glasses stereotype of nerd-face emoji

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 12:16 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 11:07 am
Lowrie Moore, 13, has set her sights on challenging the stigma of the nerd face emoji (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Lowrie Moore, 13, has set her sights on challenging the stigma of the nerd face emoji (Richard Vernalls/PA)

A schoolgirl who got Disney to create a princess with glasses in their hit animated feature Encanto has set her sights on challenging the stigma of the nerd face emoji.

Lowri Moore, 13, a glasses-wearer, had written – aged nine – to the entertainment superpower pleading for its next heroine to wear glasses, but initially feared her request had been ignored after being met with silence.

However, she was later personally credited and thanked by Encanto’s director Jared Bush as inspiration for main character Mirabel Madrigal being shown with glasses.

Bush, himself a glasses-wearer, later told Lowri “she’s my hero”.

Now Lowri, from Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, has penned a fresh plea – this time to the global organisation which decides what emojis look like – to broaden representation of glasses-wearers among the population of digital icons.

Her campaign launched on Thursday – World Sight Day.

In a letter to the Unicode Consortium, the body responsible for all new emojis, Lowri said: “Unfortunately, the only glasses-wearing emoji I can find is a nerd face.

Lowri with Burton pupils
Lowri with Burton-upon-Trent pupils who have signed her letter to social media bigwigs (Richard Vernalls/PA)

“People who wear glasses are not nerds.

“But unless we address this, there’s a chance the next generation will grow up believing this lie about themselves.”

The consortium includes internet and computing powers like Facebook-owner Meta, Google, Amazon, Apple and Netflix.

After unveiling her campaign to an audience of school children in Burton-on-Trent, she said: “I am just trying to raise awareness for an issue which is large, especially for people my age, like teenagers, just to get glasses on emojis.

“Even if it’s just one (emoji), this is a positive change.”

Earlier, she told her audience that bespectacled emojis were currently limited to a teacher, a grandmother and a nerd-type character.

“It’s very stereotypical and I shouldn’t be put in a box,” she said.

“So many human beings just wear glasses so they can see, so why make it a stereotype and make people feel bad?”

Lowri said although glasses were on-trend in the western world, other parts of the world still had entrenched views of glasses being un-cool.

She gathered signatures from pupils and is hoping more will sign up to her #GlassesOn campaign.

“It’s so simple, we’re not asking that every emoji has to wear glasses – let’s just have that option so people don’t feel negative about themselves,” said Lowri.

“A small difference can go a long way.”

The campaign has the backing of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), which earlier this year awarded Lowri its campaigner of the year award.

Jessica Thompson, IAPB policy, strategy and advocacy director, said: “We’re so proud of Lowri.”

She added: “It’s such an important issue because certainly, the nerd emoji and having emojis that aren’t representative of people wearing glasses just perpetuates the stigma.

“It’s really important we encourage children and their parents of the importance of looking after their eyes, getting sight tests and wearing their glasses.”

Citing research showing UK children who wear glasses were more likely to be bullied in school, she added social media giants needed to be “encouraging children… glasses are really important”.

She added the IAPB was running a broader World Sight Day campaign aimed at raising awareness about eye health in a world where a billion people have no access to the eye care services common in the UK.

“It’s a serious message but hopefully today we’ve delivered that with a bit of fun,” she said.

Ian Brierly, Paget High School headteacher, where Lowri has launched her campaign, said she was a “terrific role model for young people who they can identify with”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay (format4/Alamy/PA)
Thousands of ambulance workers to vote on strike action over pay row
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study
(Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 health crisis fears ‘may have led to 14% drop in live births in…
Women are being fired after taking time off for miscarriages, a lawyer has said (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Financial pressure’ for women to work soon after miscarriage
Nirmal Kumar, Clare McNaught and Professor Michael Griffin next to the artwork they helped inspired (Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh/PA)
Surgeons recall sacrifices made by NHS staff in pandemic as sculpture unveiled
The Scottish Government is asking public bodies across Scotland to ask for the return of any unspent surplus Covid funding. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen health and social care board could be asked to pay back over £9…
NHS Blood and Transplant has said hundreds of thousands of people offered to donate blood (NHS/PA)
Thousands of donors come forward to ease blood shortage
Numbers have risen in recent weeks, signalling Covid-19 is once again becoming more prevalent (Victoria Jones/PA)
‘Sustained increases’ in Covid-19 as hospital numbers continue to rise
Phil Moore, left, with his wife Rachel (BHF handout/PA)
Heart attack patient waited 40 minutes for ambulance to arrive
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (yellow) cultivated and purified from cell culture (Image captured at the NIAID)
Charity stops working with Government over ‘lacklustre’ monkeypox response

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented