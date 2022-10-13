Charity stops working with Government over ‘lacklustre’ monkeypox response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Charity stops working with Government over ‘lacklustre’ monkeypox response

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 11:27 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 1:21 pm
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (yellow) cultivated and purified from cell culture (Image captured at the NIAID)
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (yellow) cultivated and purified from cell culture (Image captured at the NIAID)

An HIV and sexual health charity has withdrawn from working with the Government’s health agency over its “lacklustre” monkeypox response.

Terrence Higgins Trust said it has spent several months trying to get the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to begin a strong communication strategy and take action.

Dominic Edwardes, director of communications at the trust, said it wants a “a multi-channel campaign” by UKHSA targeting gay and bisexual men, who make the “overwhelming number of cases”, before the disease becomes “endemic in the UK”.

He added: “It’s crucial we reach those at high risk who still need to be vaccinated, those needing to access a second dose and those currently managing the risk through changing their sexual behaviour.

“We have raised this consistently for months in the UKHSA’s communications meetings, but appropriate action has still not been taken.

“We firmly believe that a strongly targeted health campaign is a necessity to stop monkeypox from becoming endemic and that the money must be found to implement it.”

In response, Dr Will Morton, UKHSA incident director, said in a statement to PA news agency: “The UK was the first to detect the international outbreak of monkeypox and we purchased 150,000 vaccine doses early to help protect the public.

“With thanks to Terrence Higgins Trust and other LGBT+ and sexual health partners, there is very high awareness of the disease, its symptoms and how to seek help and prevent transmission among those at higher risk.

“We are not complacent and will continue to ensure that everyone has the information they need to stay safe.

“Cases of monkeypox are low and this is thanks to a combination of the vaccine and changes in behaviour, based on information that UKHSA has published.”

Second doses of the vaccine will be offered to those at higher risk from two or three months after the first dose, the UKHSA said earlier this month.

There are no plans to widen the offer of vaccination but the decision will be kept under review.

Those who are eligible for vaccination will be called by the NHS.

As of September 20, more than 45,000 people have received a dose of the vaccine, including more than 40,000 gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

The disease is traditionally confined to parts of Africa but cases began occurring in the UK in early May.

There were 3,523 confirmed and 150 highly probable monkeypox cases in the UK, according to data for October 10.

A total of 3,499 were in England, 94 in Scotland, 34 in Northern Ireland, and 46 in Wales.

