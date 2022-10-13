Heart attack patient waited 40 minutes for ambulance to arrive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Heart attack patient waited 40 minutes for ambulance to arrive

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 12:30 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 8:21 pm
Phil Moore, left, with his wife Rachel (BHF handout/PA)
Phil Moore, left, with his wife Rachel (BHF handout/PA)

A charity has warned that more lives will be lost if extreme delays in care for heart patients continue.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said that average ambulance waits for category two calls in England, which include suspected heart attacks and strokes, rose in September to 48 minutes – almost triple the target of 18 minutes.

The charity added that there is significant variation between regions, with the fastest average response in South Central England at 38 minutes while the slowest is the East of England at 74 minutes.

One patient, Phil Moore from Maidstone, fought to stay conscious for 40 minutes while waiting for an ambulance after suffering a heart attack.

A former BHF employee, Phil, 50, recognised that he was having a heart attack and needed to ring an ambulance.

Coronavirus – Thu Jan 6, 2022
The British Heart Foundation said that average ambulance waits for category two calls in England rose in September to 48 minutes – almost triple the target of 18 minutes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In a statement, Phil’s wife Rachel, 44, said her husband started to feel dizzy and got a heavy feeling while walking to the shops.

“For me and for Phil, the next part of the story is the most distressing,” his wife said.

“He waited a couple minutes on the phone for the 999 call to be connected to the operator. When he did get through, he told them he was having a heart attack and urgently needed an ambulance.

“Slumped in the driver’s seat of his car, the operator began asking him a series of questions to assess whether he did in fact need an ambulance. During the questions, Phil starting begging for an ambulance to come quick.

“The questions over, Phil was told an ambulance would be sent and ‘would be there shortly’.”

The hospital was only an eight-minute drive away.

However, Phil would be in for a much longer wait.

“But then he began drifting in and out of consciousness,” Rachel said.

“All he kept thinking was that I’d sent him a message saying I love him and I missed him and that he was going to die without being able to reply. Mustering his strength, he glanced at his phone to see how long he’d been waiting for the ambulance – it had now been 20 minutes.

“Fighting to stay conscious, he pressed re-dial on 999 and pleaded with them to get the ambulance there quickly.

“It’s now all very hazy and the operator was urging him to stay awake in that life and death tone that comes to the voice in such moments. Forty minutes after the first call, an ambulance pulls up.”

Luckily, Phil was treated in hospital and survived the heart attack.

“He is fit and healthy,” Rachel said.

“The blood clot was unexplained. His heart and arteries are all healthy and fine and we’ve been told he will never know what caused the clot.

“But it could have very easily gone another way. If the ambulance had have taken a bit longer… who knows? It physically hurts to think about this scenario.”

However, Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the BHF, warned that “the difference between life and death can be a matter of minutes when someone is having a heart attack or stroke,” he said.

“That’s why these figures are so shocking. We fear more people may be needlessly dying from heart conditions because they couldn’t get their lifesaving treatment on time, and it’s not even winter yet.

“NHS staff are working flat out but there aren’t enough of them to tackle the overwhelming strain on the system. Addressing workforce shortages in the health service has never been more urgently needed, and every day we delay could lead to more needless loss of life from heart conditions.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “The latest figures published today show the immense pressures on ambulance services, with the number of the most serious ambulance call outs in September up a fifth compared to before the pandemic, following the busiest summer ever for ambulance staff – between June and August, paramedics dealt with more than 237,000 category one incidents, up a third on pre-pandemic levels.

“The NHS has already announced measures to boost its capacity ahead of winter, with the aim of delivering thousands more beds, extra staff to answer 999 and 111 calls, and plans to help ensure patients are discharged on time, and the public can help us by making the most of services like 111 online or local pharmacies, and calling 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay (format4/Alamy/PA)
Thousands of ambulance workers to vote on strike action over pay row
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study
(Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 health crisis fears ‘may have led to 14% drop in live births in…
Women are being fired after taking time off for miscarriages, a lawyer has said (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Financial pressure’ for women to work soon after miscarriage
Nirmal Kumar, Clare McNaught and Professor Michael Griffin next to the artwork they helped inspired (Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh/PA)
Surgeons recall sacrifices made by NHS staff in pandemic as sculpture unveiled
The Scottish Government is asking public bodies across Scotland to ask for the return of any unspent surplus Covid funding. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen health and social care board could be asked to pay back over £9…
NHS Blood and Transplant has said hundreds of thousands of people offered to donate blood (NHS/PA)
Thousands of donors come forward to ease blood shortage
Numbers have risen in recent weeks, signalling Covid-19 is once again becoming more prevalent (Victoria Jones/PA)
‘Sustained increases’ in Covid-19 as hospital numbers continue to rise
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (yellow) cultivated and purified from cell culture (Image captured at the NIAID)
Charity stops working with Government over ‘lacklustre’ monkeypox response
The number of people enduring long trolley waits has also risen (PA)
NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented