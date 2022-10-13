Surgeons recall sacrifices made by NHS staff in pandemic as sculpture unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Surgeons recall sacrifices made by NHS staff in pandemic as sculpture unveiled

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 4:51 pm
Nirmal Kumar, Clare McNaught and Professor Michael Griffin next to the artwork they helped inspired (Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh/PA)
Nirmal Kumar, Clare McNaught and Professor Michael Griffin next to the artwork they helped inspired (Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh/PA)

Three surgeons who served on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic have been given a first glimpse of the life-sized sculpture their stories helped inspire at its new permanent home.

Your Next Breath, created by sculptor Kenny Hunter, was unveiled in the grounds of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh on Thursday.

Believed to be the first memorial in Scotland dedicated to NHS staff who worked through the pandemic, it depicts four health workers in scrubs as they experience a moment of reflection at the end of a shift.

Man looks at life size covid tribute statues
Your Next Breath depicts the mixed emotions of NHS staff (Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh/PA)

Mr Hunter said: “It has been a real privilege to be involved in such an important memorial, which I hope symbolises our collective gratitude towards all NHS healthcare workers and their selfless actions.”

To gain an insight into what medics were feeling at the time, Mr Hunter spoke with surgeons Michael Griffin, Clare McNaught and Nirmal Kumar.

Ms McNaught, a consultant colorectal and general surgeon and vice-president elect of the college, said: “Seeing the sculptures in-situ like this has been incredibly emotional.

“Kenny has taken the emotions my colleagues and I were experiencing at the time, which were a real mixture of darkness and light, and transformed them into this stunning piece of art.

Charles
The King, then the Prince of Wales, viewed the sculptures on a visit to Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in June (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I think the life-sized figures are very impactful. As a viewer, they really make you stop and think. It was a privilege to be involved in this process.”

Prof Griffin, college president, said he hopes the memorial will “encourage visitors for years to come to consider how much healthcare workers sacrificed and how vital they were throughout this period”.

He added: “The unveiling of this striking piece of public art represents not only a significant moment in history, but also offers us an opportunity to stop and reflect on all the NHS workers who lost their lives whilst working on the front line during the pandemic.”

The memorial was initially modelled in clay and then cast in to resin.

The King, then the Prince of Wales, viewed the model in June, and after it received the royal seal of approval it was cast in bronze and put into place at the college.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay (format4/Alamy/PA)
Thousands of ambulance workers to vote on strike action over pay row
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study
(Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 health crisis fears ‘may have led to 14% drop in live births in…
Women are being fired after taking time off for miscarriages, a lawyer has said (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Financial pressure’ for women to work soon after miscarriage
The Scottish Government is asking public bodies across Scotland to ask for the return of any unspent surplus Covid funding. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen health and social care board could be asked to pay back over £9…
NHS Blood and Transplant has said hundreds of thousands of people offered to donate blood (NHS/PA)
Thousands of donors come forward to ease blood shortage
Numbers have risen in recent weeks, signalling Covid-19 is once again becoming more prevalent (Victoria Jones/PA)
‘Sustained increases’ in Covid-19 as hospital numbers continue to rise
Phil Moore, left, with his wife Rachel (BHF handout/PA)
Heart attack patient waited 40 minutes for ambulance to arrive
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (yellow) cultivated and purified from cell culture (Image captured at the NIAID)
Charity stops working with Government over ‘lacklustre’ monkeypox response
The number of people enduring long trolley waits has also risen (PA)
NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented