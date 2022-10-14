Thousands of ambulance workers to vote on strike action over pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Thousands of ambulance workers to vote on strike action over pay row

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 10:56 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 11:18 am
Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay (format4/Alamy/PA)
Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay (format4/Alamy/PA)

Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay.

Thousands more members across other NHS trusts will also be balloted, the GMB said.

Ambulance workers will start voting on October 24, with the result due at the end of November.

The union said any strike action could take place before Christmas.

The ballots follow consultative votes across all the trusts in which workers voted strongly in favour of moving to a formal strike ballot.

The GMB said its members are angry over the Government’s 4% pay award, which it said leaves them facing “another massive real-terms pay cut”.

National officer Rachel Harrison said: “Ambulance workers have just had enough.

“They’ve not been on strike in decades but they are at the end of what they can take.

“Pay has been systematically slashed for more than 10 years and we now face the worst cost-of-living crush in a generation.

“Meanwhile vacancies are at record highs and we have the worst A&E delays ever – and it’s not even the winter flu season yet.

“This is about more than pay and conditions. Cuts and shortages mean GMB members feel they are unable to deliver safe standards of patient care.

“Things can’t go on like this – something has to give.”

The ambulance trusts where GMB members will be balloted are:

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

West Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

North East Ambulance Service Trust

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust

South Central Ambulance Service

South East Coast Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

1.7 million people in private households across the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus between September 23 and October 3 (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections jump 31% with ‘notable rise’ among elderly
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
'I thought I was going through the menopause - but it turned out to…
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jillian Evans warns of a new wave of coronavirus Picture shows; Jillian Evans . Aberdeen. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeen health expert on how NHS will cope as a new wave of coronavirus…
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study
(Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 health crisis fears ‘may have led to 14% drop in live births in…
Women are being fired after taking time off for miscarriages, a lawyer has said (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Financial pressure’ for women to work soon after miscarriage
Nirmal Kumar, Clare McNaught and Professor Michael Griffin next to the artwork they helped inspired (Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh/PA)
Surgeons recall sacrifices made by NHS staff in pandemic as sculpture unveiled
The Scottish Government is asking public bodies across Scotland to ask for the return of any unspent surplus Covid funding. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen health and social care board could be asked to pay back over £9…
NHS Blood and Transplant has said hundreds of thousands of people offered to donate blood (NHS/PA)
Thousands of donors come forward to ease blood shortage
Numbers have risen in recent weeks, signalling Covid-19 is once again becoming more prevalent (Victoria Jones/PA)
‘Sustained increases’ in Covid-19 as hospital numbers continue to rise

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
3
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app
5
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
6
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
7
The Emmerdale Family Funday, held at Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Banchory - in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust. Tony Audenshae who plays Bob Hope with Four-year-old Jasmine Walker. Pictures Colin Rennie. - Saturday June 5, 2004.
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
8
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
10
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper in action against Kelty Hearts.
Highland League: Brechin City sign forward Botti Biabi on deal until end of season
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland's north-east
The Rest and Be Thankful
Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
'Temporary' closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent
Aberdeenshire Council has warned of potential rockfall on the A93 Braemar to Cairnwell road. Image: Google Maps.
Motorists warned of potential rockfall on A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell
Staffa
Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding
Our Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is totally free to view this week.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet…
Dipping a toe back into swimming didn't go as planned for Erica (Photo: shevtsovy/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: 'Slow' exercise is more my speed
Daniel Craig and Dame Judi Dench filming Skyfall in Glencoe, Scotland.
12 best film and TV locations in north and north-east Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented