Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Baby deaths: Damning report into maternity failings to be published

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 8:52 am
A damning report into the care provided to women and babies by the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust will be published on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A damning report into the care provided to women and babies by the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust will be published on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A damning report into the care provided to women and babies at an NHS trust will be published on Wednesday.

The study, which marks the culmination of an independent inquiry into maternity at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust, is expected to describe how newborn babies died due to poor care spanning several years.

It is thought the report will tell how families were often ignored or had their concerns overlooked, while valuable lessons were not learned by the trust.

The Government is expected to respond on Wednesday to the report, which was commissioned by NHS England in 2020 following growing concerns about quality of care.

In total, more than 200 cases dating back to 2009 have been looked at by an expert panel chaired by Dr Bill Kirkup, who also led the investigation into mother and baby deaths in Morecambe Bay in 2015.

East Kent Hospitals
Tom and Sarah Richford, the parents of baby Harry Richford, have campaigned for answers (Michael Drummond/PA) 

East Kent runs major hospitals, with its main maternity services at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate and the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

The family of baby Harry Richford, who died a week after his birth at the QEQM in 2017, have long campaigned for answers after saying their concerns were repeatedly brushed aside by hospital managers.

The trust was fined £733,000 last year for failures in Harry’s care after he suffered brain damage.

A previous inquest ruled his death was “wholly avoidable” and found more than a dozen areas of concern, including failings in the way an “inexperienced” doctor carried out the delivery, followed by delays in resuscitating him.

One midwife described “panic” during attempts to resuscitate Harry, while a staff nurse said the scene was “chaotic”.

Following Harry’s death, the East Kent Trust recorded his death as “expected” and did not inform the coroner.

Harry Richford
Sarah and Tom Richford with their son Harry, who died a week after his birth at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital (Derek Richford/PA)

Only the efforts of Harry’s family eventually brought his death to the attention of coroner Christopher Sutton-Mattocks.

Last October, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which inspects hospitals, again expressed concerns over the trust, which it has repeatedly ranked as “requires improvement”.

It said that during unannounced inspections in July 2021 there were not enough midwifery staff and maternity support workers to keep women and babies safe.

Inspectors said staff were feeling exhausted, stressed and anxious, while some community midwives had taken on additional work in the acute units, which meant they were sometimes working 20-hour days.

In 2020, the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB), which investigates NHS harm, detailed how, despite repeated warnings from its investigators, improvements were not made to maternity care at the trust.

The HSIB began working with East Kent’s maternity units in 2018 and identified “recurrent safety risks” including over how CTG readings were interpreted, baby resuscitation, recognition of deterioration in mothers and babies, and the willingness of staff to escalate their concerns to more senior medics.

From December 2018, the HSIB said it “engaged frequently” with the trust about its concerns but kept seeing the same things happening.

In August 2019, it asked the trust to self-refer to the CQC and regional health bosses.

The families of babies who received poor care at the trust will be the first to read the findings of Dr Kirkup’s inquiry.

Among them are expected to be the parents of Archie Batten, who died in September 2019 at the QEQM.

A coroner ruled he died of natural causes “contributed to by neglect” and “gross failure”.

