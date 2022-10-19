Moderna jab ‘to protect through the winter’ after positive new results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moderna jab ‘to protect through the winter’ after positive new results

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 1:30 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 1:46 pm
Moderna’s results show the new bivalent booster offers good protection after three months (Jacob King/PA)
Moderna’s results show the new bivalent booster offers good protection after three months (Jacob King/PA)

The Moderna Covid-19 booster jab shows good protection for at least three months, offering hope that it will protect people through the toughest part of winter.

The American pharmaceutical giant’s new vaccine has been the main one used so far in the UK autumn booster programme.

Some 9.2 million have had the autumn booster in England alone.

The Omicron strain of the virus has been in circulation for some time and various sub-strains have emerged.

The new Moderna “bivalent” vaccine targets both the Omicron strain and the original strain of the virus which emerged in 2019.

It has previously shown the jab had a good response for at least a month after being given.

Now it has shown positive results at least three months after the jab was administered.

Moderna compared its new vaccine as a booster with its original vaccine.

It found that after 90 days, the new bivalent vaccine “elicited a superior neutralising antibody response” against the BA.1 sub-lineage of Omicron, regardless of whether or not participants had previously had Covid-19.

It also showed “significantly higher neutralising antibody responses” against the newer sub-lineages of omicron – BA.4/BA.5.

The Moderna press release adds: “Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that the bivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralisation against Omicron variants”.

Dr Philip Cruz, UK medical director for Moderna, told the PA news agency: “We looked at our vaccine performance after three months as a second booster dose and this gives is the confidence that it works.

“We are very pleased to see this vaccine gives a strong level of immune response three months after it is administered.

Asked whether the results could give people confidence they would be protected throughout the winter, he said: “Yes, that gives us the confidence at a three-month timepoint – if you are having it now it extends throughout winter.

“We are looking at it continuously, we are at the three-month mark and everything is looking great.”

Stephane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said in a statement: “Our bivalent boosters continue to demonstrate a strong, enduring response to Covid-19 variants of concern.”

“Clinical trial data now indicates that the superior immune response produced by our bivalent booster has durability for at least three months.

“As Covid-19 remains a global threat and a leading cause of death globally, this is an encouraging development, showing that a bivalent booster dose will offer important protection leading into the winter months.”

The full results are to be presented on Thursday at the ID Week conference in the US.

