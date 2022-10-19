Author of study into East Kent Hospitals deaths encourages patients to speak out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Author of study into East Kent Hospitals deaths encourages patients to speak out

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 4:26 pm
The Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The author of a report exposing dozens of baby deaths due to failings at two Kent hospitals has encouraged families with concerns over NHS care they have received to speak out.

Dr Bill Kirkup, chair of the independent inquiry into East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust – which relied on the testimonies of many families – said that “people have the right to have their questions answered”.

During an interview with the PA news agency, Dr Kirkup also did not rule out potential resignations among medical staff at the hospitals implicated in the report – the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate and the William Harvey Hospital (WHH).

East Kent Hospitals maternity services report
Dr Bill Kirkup has encouraged families with concerns over NHS care they have received to speak out (Yasmin Rapley/PA)

He said there were “some professional and employment proceedings” following a 2015 report he chaired into similar failings at Morecambe Bay hospitals.

When asked whether he would encourage patients who were concerned they had received inadequate care at other NHS trusts to speak out, Dr Kirkup said: “Yes.

“People ought to ask questions, people have the right to ask questions, and they have the right to have their questions answered.

“I’d encourage anybody who feels that they have unanswered questions to take them forward and to make sure they get answers through the mechanisms that are open to them.”

On whether he foresaw professionals implicated in the report resigning from their post, Dr Kirkup said:  “What we’ve done in the report is to set out exactly what happened to the best of our ability and where we think accountability for that lay.

“What you do with that is not for me to say, that is for firstly the Trust in terms of its staff, and secondly their professional regulators in terms of midwives and doctors, and thirdly NHS England.

“They will all be getting copies of the report if they haven’t already, I’m sure they’ll be reading them with a lot of interest, and I’m sure they will want to think about what they do next.”

Parking at hospitals
A view of the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, which is part of the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Dr Kirkup praised the Morecambe trust for acknowledging that the findings were correct, as a first step.

On whether there were resignations at Morecambe following the 2015 report, he added: “There were some professional and employment proceedings that happened.

“They were not in relation to clinical error, I want to stress.

“I’m very keen that we don’t try and punish people where clinical errors have occurred – it’s a fact of all healthcare systems everywhere.

“But where people stray across a line is where they deny what happened afterwards, where they fail to investigate it, when they fail to learn from it, and I think it’s right that people are held to account when they do that.”

The most recent study highlighted how a high turnover of staff at several levels, including the chief executive of the East Kent trust, helped cement a “cycle” of no improvement.

When asked whether having three health secretaries in the last two years may also have exacerbated the problem, Dr Kirkup said it was beyond his remit to say, but he hoped the report panel would get a response from the Government.

“I don’t think I’d want to comment on health secretaries, that’s definitely outside of my remit,” he said.

“What’s most important is that we get a response from the Government, that it’s a prompt response, and that it says: ‘We accept what you’ve found and your areas for action, and we’ll make sure that they happen’.”

