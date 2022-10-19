Camilla urges older people to check their risk of developing osteoporosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Camilla urges older people to check their risk of developing osteoporosis

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 12:04 am
The Queen Consort has urged people to take care of their bones and check their risk of osteoporosis (John Philips/PA)
The Queen Consort has urged people to take care of their bones and check their risk of osteoporosis (John Philips/PA)

The Queen Consort has warned of the dangers of osteoporosis as she urged older people to check their risk of developing the “devastating” bone disease.

Camilla said the illness caused the deaths of her mother and grandmother during a time it was “rarely diagnosed” and “seldom discussed”.

She made her appeal as the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS), which she founded in 2019, launched an online questionnaire to show participants how likely they are to develop the condition.

Osteoporosis weakens bones and causes them to break more easily, affecting around 3.5 million people in the UK.

As many people die of fracture-related causes every year as diabetes and lung cancer, yet two-thirds of adults surveyed by the ROS admitted never considering their bone health.

In a statement Camilla said: “Both my grandmother and my mother died as a result of osteoporosis.

“At the time, the disease was seldom discussed, rarely diagnosed and was usually acknowledged as an unavoidable part of growing older.

“Now, thankfully, we know far more about the causes, symptoms and available treatments.”

Pointing to the ROS’s questionnaire, she encouraged older people to “discover the easy steps that we can all take to improve bone health throughout our lives”.

The online tool – which asks for a person’s age, ethnicity and family health among other factors – calculates osteoporosis risk and provides tips on keeping bones “stronger for longer”.

Poor bone health means that half of all women over the age of 50, along with one in five men, are expected to suffer a fracture.

ROS chief executive Craig Jones said: “Osteoporosis will affect every other mother; every other grandmother. And too many of us still think men are unaffected.

“The truth is we all have bones and, if we arm ourselves with knowledge, we can keep them stronger for longer.

“It all starts with people understanding their bone health risk and taking action.”

