Woman hails drug trial after back pain led to kidney cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 12:34 pm
The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Care in Glasgow was one of 213 hospitals to take part in the worldwide trial for pembrolizumab (Duncan McGlynn/PA)
The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Care in Glasgow was one of 213 hospitals to take part in the worldwide trial for pembrolizumab (Duncan McGlynn/PA)

A woman whose kidney cancer was discovered after she mentioned back pain as an “aside” to her doctor has welcomed the approval of a drug which helps reduce the chance of it returning.

About 100 patients in Scotland per year will benefit from pembrolizumab which is available for the first time through NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC).

The drug was given to patients at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow over a 12-month period following kidney surgery to remove cancerous tissue.

Chrisann MacGill, 59, from Ayrshire, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2018 and said it was a “huge shock” to discover she had cancer.

“You realise every moment is precious and you appreciate everyone you have in your life more.

“I was healthy all my life. I rarely visited a doctor, so it was a huge shock that my back pain – which I mentioned just as an aside to the doctor – eventually led to the diagnosis and follow-up treatment.”

Ms MacGill joined the Keynote-564 trial at the Beatson which was one of 213 hospitals around the world to trial the drug.

“I jumped at the chance to come on to the Keynote 564 trial. On one level, it meant I was getting regular ongoing treatment and monitoring, and this gave me reassurance as I recovered after the surgery,” she added.

Dr Balaji Venugopal led the pioneering drug trial for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC/PA)

“On another level, it’s given a real appreciation of these clinical trials and of the added value they bring to myself and other patients in the long term.”

Now cancer-free, Ms MacGill has praised staff at the Beatson for their support during an “emotionally difficult” time.

“The nurses and staff at the Beatson have been amazing. It was an emotionally difficult time for me but they were there the whole way, answering any questions I had and the care which came alongside the trial was fantastic,” she added.

Kidney cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the UK and usually affects adults in their 60s and 70s.

It can often be cured if it is found early, however, there remains a threat of the cancer returning following treatment.

Dr Balaji Venugopal, Consultant in Medical Oncology and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer at the Beatson, led the study at NHSGGC.

He welcomed the news that the Scottish Medicines Consortium had approved use of pembrolizumab and said the trial had shown patients who receive it had a significantly lower risk of their cancer coming back.

