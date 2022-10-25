Covid-19 death registrations continue to rise but levels remain low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid-19 death registrations continue to rise but levels remain low

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 11:01 am
People walk past the Covid memorial wall in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
People walk past the Covid memorial wall in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Covid-19 death registrations in England and Wales have risen for the third week in a row, but levels remain well below those seen in the early part of the pandemic.

A total of 565 deaths registered in the seven days to October 14 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up 41% on the previous week and is the highest number since the seven days to August 12.

(PA Graphics)

The rise is being driven by the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, which has been under way since the start of September.

There are early signs the current wave may be peaking, but it will be a while before this has an impact on death registrations.

This is because the trend in deaths lags behind the equivalent trend in infections due to the length of time between someone catching the virus and becoming seriously ill, as well as the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

During the previous wave of infections in the summer, deaths peaked at 810 in the week ending July 29.

This was well below the numbers seen during the early waves of the pandemic, when weekly deaths peaked around 10 times this level.

High levels of Covid antibodies among the population – either from vaccination or previous infection – mean the number of people seriously ill or dying from the virus this year has stayed low.

Figures published last week by the ONS showed that Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise in both England and Wales, though the rate of increase may be slowing.

In England, the number of people in private households testing positive for coronavirus in the week to October 10 was 1.7 million, or around one in 30 – up from 1.5 million, or one in 35, in the previous week.

The latest estimate for infections in Wales is 117,600, or one in 25 people, up from 74,900, or one in 40.

Infection levels are still some way below those reached during the summer wave.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

(PA)
NHS trusts routinely fail to hit urgent cancer target – data
NHS leaders fear that they will need to raid existing budgets to prevent bed blocking this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking
Governments and companies are continuing to prioritise the use of fossil fuels despite the severe damage to people’s health caused by climate change (Victoria Jones/PA)
Human health ‘at the mercy of fossil fuels’, report warns
Conservative MP Jill Mortimer called for more investment in midwifery as she took part in a Westminster Hall debate on baby loss (UK Parliament/PA)
Conservative MP holds back tears sharing her experience of baby loss
What's the best way to cope with the clocks changing in autumn?
Aberdeen sleep expert's tips for coping with changing clocks
The Government is not planning to open an inquiry solely into Covid vaccine safety, a minister has said (Danny Lawson/PA))
Government not planning inquiry solely into vaccine safety – health minister
A new study says children grow out of naps when their brains are ready (Alamy/PA)
Toddlers stop naps ‘when their brains are ready’, study finds
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…
Aberdeen University's Dr Gordon Waiter next to a brain scan to look for dementia
Safer dementia test to be trialed for the first time by Aberdeen University
Rishi Sunak has become the new Prime Minister after a rapid Conservative leadership contest focused almost entirely on personality rather than policy (Victoria Jones/PA)
How Rishi Sunak might govern as Prime Minister

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
3 Carron Den's striking exterior perfectly complements its stylish interior.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
Tyler, Jade, Neil and Millie Ritchie. Eight-year-old Tyler is struggling to find the right autism support at school. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
People walk past the Covid memorial wall in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
People walk past the Covid memorial wall in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Editor's Picks

Most Commented