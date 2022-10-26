GPs sound the alarm over ‘over-the-counter, unregulated blood tests’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GPs sound the alarm over ‘over-the-counter, unregulated blood tests’

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 11:32 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 8:51 am
Medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests (Simon Dawson/PA)
Medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests (Simon Dawson/PA)

Leading medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests which promise to help users to “take control of their health and spot problems early”.

The tests, which can cost up to £800, are being sold as a product which can “predict how many healthy years a person has left”, spot genetic abnormalities or screen for a range of conditions.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that the increasing use of the tests was a “real concern for GPs” and can cause “real worry and anxiety” for patients.

It comes after the British Medical Journal (BMJ) published an investigation which concluded that the market for unregulated private blood tests is “booming”.

Yet the journal suggested that some of the claims made by companies selling the tests are “misleading” and could be putting unnecessary burden on over-stretched GPs.

Commenting on the report, Dr Preeti Shukla, GP committee clinical and prescribing lead for the BMA, said: “The rise of private companies offering over the counter, unregulated blood tests that make dubious claims about what they can identify, is a real concern for GPs and their NHS colleagues, who are the ones who are often left to interpret results and reassure their patients.

“The UK National Screening Committee (UKSNC) makes clear recommendations around screening in this country – and those tests that are safe and clinically necessary.

“While people are free to choose to access private healthcare and treatment, those companies offering services not approved by the UKNSC or offered by the NHS need to ensure they can provide follow-up care, rather than pushing it back to NHS general practice at a time when family doctors and their colleagues are already under unsustainable workload pressure trying to meet the needs of patients who need them most.

“Providing people with test results with no context or explanation, nor with any follow-up arrangements, can cause unnecessary worry and anxiety, and it puts GPs in an incredibly difficult position if they are asked to interpret and explain results of tests that they have not initiated, and make decisions based on them.

“It should not be the NHS’s job to clear up the mess left from ill-thought-through profit-making schemes like this.

“Of course, we would continue to encourage anyone with worrying symptoms or health concerns to approach their GP practice, as well as make use of approved and regulated testing and screening programmes available through the NHS when they are eligible and invited.”

A spokesperson for the NHS in England said: “At a time when GP-led teams are delivering tens of millions of appointments every month, additional pressure should not be put on their workload from potentially misleading information.

“People should use trusted sources of information, such as the NHS website, and when feeling unwell, coming forward to contact the NHS for expert advice as they usually would.”

