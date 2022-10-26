Charity launches campaign to raise awareness of stroke warning signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Charity launches campaign to raise awareness of stroke warning signs

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 12:04 am
Cheryl Dean, 43, and her son Sam, 13 who are supporting the campaign to teach FAST in schools (Family handout/Cheryl Dean)
Cheryl Dean, 43, and her son Sam, 13 who are supporting the campaign to teach FAST in schools (Family handout/Cheryl Dean)

More than half of all teenagers do not know about a potentially life-saving stroke test, new research has revealed as a charity launched a campaign to raise awareness.

A survey by the Stroke Association found that 54% of British teenagers were unaware of the Fast (Face, Arm, Speech, Time to call 999) acronym, which helps people recognise the signs of a stroke.

Despite more than half of the 1,000 teenagers surveyed saying they knew a stroke survivor, two-fifths were unaware that calling 999 is the first thing you should do if someone is having a stroke.

Parents of those surveyed also showed low awareness, with just under half (47%) also unaware of the acronym which highlights the key stroke symptoms of facial drooping, an inability to raise both arms and slurred speech.

To mark World Stroke Day on Saturday, the Stroke Association is launching its “Pass Fast on” campaign, urging people to raise awareness of the signs of a stroke.

Stroke awareness campaign
Cheryl Dean and her son Sam are supporting the campaign to raise awareness of the symptoms of a stroke (Cheryl Dean/PA)

Cheryl Dean, 43, and her son Sam, 13, are supporting the campaign to teach Fast in schools after Sam helped save the life of Cheryl’s mother, Christine, by noticing she was having a stroke during a family birthday party.

Cheryl, from Stoke on Trent, said: “We are so grateful that Sam noticed something bad was happening – for a 12-year-old especially. This has totally rocked us as a family, we know it could have been much worse. In truth I think Sam saved her life – all because he knew to get help.

“Sam, James (Cheryl’s youngest child) and my mum are closer than ever, she was adamant that she wanted to be the same nan she was before the stroke, so she tries her hardest, but the boys know she now has limitations.”

She added: “I am a huge advocate for teaching basic first aid in schools and that includes recognising the signs of stroke Fast. I’ve always explained to Sam that stroke is like a house being on fire – the faster you put it out, the more rooms you save.”

The survey also showed a quarter of teenagers could not identify any of the three most common signs of stroke.

A stroke and mini-stroke are both medical emergencies, caused by a blood clot or bleed on the brain which cuts off the blood supply, killing brain cells.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: “We know from our survey that despite its debilitating and deadly consequences, strokes are still largely misunderstood.

“Many teenagers and parents don’t know that stroke happens in the brain – which is why it causes such severe disability and hidden cognitive effects.

“There is still work to be done to educate young people about stroke, reinforced by our survey which reveals that parents would like to see the Fast campaign taught in schools.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

There has been a decline in satisfaction with NHS mental health services, according to a regulator (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Drop in satisfaction with mental health services is ‘concerning’, says regulator
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Being around birds ‘linked to mental wellbeing boost’
Health experts have expressed concerns over worrying rise in liver cancer cases (Rui Vieira/PA)
Charity sounds alarm over ‘worrying rise’ in liver cancer
Medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests (Simon Dawson/PA)
GPs sound the alarm over ‘over-the-counter, unregulated blood tests’
Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries has urged parents to take up the offer of a flu spray for their children (PA)
Parents urged to take flu spray offer for children after warning from Australia
The Royal College of Nursing is currently balloting for strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Almost half of Scots have avoided seeking NHS treatment in past year – survey
A picture of dental implant
5 things you need to know before getting dental implants
Former footballer Martin Johnston, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'It's the same fears I have for my family': Former footballer Martin Johnston opens…
(PA)
NHS trusts routinely fail to hit urgent cancer target – data
NHS leaders fear that they will need to raid existing budgets to prevent bed blocking this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
Cheryl Dean, 43, and her son Sam, 13 who are supporting the campaign to teach FAST in schools (Family handout/Cheryl Dean)
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
5
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
6
Cheryl Dean, 43, and her son Sam, 13 who are supporting the campaign to teach FAST in schools (Family handout/Cheryl Dean)
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
8
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.10.2022 URN: CR0039065 A new planning application for a bus gate from Raigmore Hospital through the Raigmore estate has been lodged by NHS Highland/Highland Council. The previous one was called "torturous" and "bonkers" by councillors before it was rejected at a planning meeting in 2021. Some campaigners raised concerns about loss of trees and the route going too close to homes and hospital buildings. The new route seems to have addressed some of these problems. Raigmore Community Council is supporting the plans and its chairman Munro Ross is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
A year on from being labelled ‘bonkers’, will the new Raigmore bus gate route…
9
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders
10
A police dog assisted in the incident.
Man threatened to kill police dog, then officers and their families

More from Press and Journal

From left to right: Ambulance technician Christopher Pettitt, Matt Kinghorn and paramedic team leader Stuart Richardson. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Aberdeen dad crushed by forklift raises over £2,300 for the people who got him…
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
'No indication' of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
The A9 between Aviemore and Carrbridge. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting 'suspiciously' at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church 'primary function' of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
Police are appealing for information after the youngster was seen in Nairn early today
Young girl spotted wandering through Nairn at 6am sparks cause for concern
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn't left, says…
Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Cool-headed young defender Matthew Strachan, 18, shows early promise with Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented