Face-to-face GP appointments higher than at start of pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Face-to-face GP appointments higher than at start of pandemic

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 12:23 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 12:32 pm
The number of full-time equivalent qualified permanent GPs has dropped in the past seven years (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The number of full-time equivalent qualified permanent GPs has dropped in the past seven years (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The proportion of people seeing their GP face-to-face is higher than at the start of the pandemic for the first time, new figures show.

More than two-thirds of appointments (68.1%) with family doctors in England were carried out in person in September, according to the latest data from NHS Digital.

This is the first time the proportion of face-to-face appointments has been above the 66.2% recorded in March 2020, the month the country went into its first national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The proportion of face-to-face appointments has been steadily rising since the start of 2022, up from 60.1% in January, but has still not returned to the pre-pandemic levels of around 80%.

NHS England’s director of primary care Dr Ursula Montgomery said: “Thanks to the relentless efforts of GP-led teams, tens of millions of people are getting seen by local clinicians across the country, while the highest proportion of face-to-face appointments took place last month since before the pandemic.

“GP teams also delivered over 858,000 Covid-19 vaccinations last month as the autumn booster rollout started, and those eligible for an autumn booster or flu vaccination should continue to come forward to get protected ahead of winter”

The figures show that 19.3 million out of 28.3 million appointments were carried out face-to-face in September, compared with 7.9 million (27.9%) over the phone.

This was also the lowest proportion of telephone appointments since March 2020, when it accounted for 27.6% of sessions.

Meanwhile, separate data from NHS Digital shows that the number of full-time equivalent qualified permanent GPs has dropped in the past seven years.

There were 26,867 permanent qualified GPs working in England in September this year, down 6% from 28,590 in September 2015.

It was also down 0.7% from 27,065 in September 2021, the fourth consecutive month there has been a year-on-year fall following drops of 0.5% in August, 0.1% in July and 0.6% in June.

The figures are the latest to suggest the start of a possible trend, though more data is needed to confirm whether the numbers are on a clear downwards path.

GP workforce statistics can fluctuate month to month, which is why year-on-year comparisons are a more reliable measure of long-term change.

The latest figures also show the proportion of GPs in England working full-time at local surgeries continues to be at its lowest level since current records began nearly seven years ago.

Fewer than one in four (23%) qualified permanent GPs worked at least 37.5 hours a week in September 2022, while nearly seven in 10 (69%) worked between 15 and 37.5 hours.

In September last year, 24% of qualified permanent GPs worked full-time, with 68% working between 15 and 37.5 hours a week, while the figures show the proportion of GPs working full-time stood at a third (33%) in September 2015.

All statistics are based on the number of full-time equivalent posts in the GP workforce, and do not include trainees or locums.

The data also shows that the balance of age groups within the GP workforce has changed over the past seven years.

The proportion of fully-qualified permanent GPs who are aged 60 and over has risen from 7.8% in September 2015 to 10.0% in Sep 2022.

At the same time the proportion who are under 30 has dropped from 1.5% to 0.7%.

There has also been a fall in those aged 50 to 59, down from 29.4% to 27.4%.

But the proportion of GPs in their 40s has jumped from 30.0% to 34.4%.

Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation, said: “The figures published today show just how hard general practice is working to care for their patients.

“With over 29 million appointments delivered in September, nearly 70% of which were face to face is a phenomenal achievement. Proving yet again in the face of critics, whatever the weather, staff working in the NHS pull through time and again.

“General practice is delivering more than ever before with over 10% more activity than before the pandemic despite the numbers of GPs continuing to fall.

“It is encouraging to see the numbers of other primary care professionals increase but we know to truly meet the significant increases in demand for services we need to retain as many people as possible at the same time as building a clear plan for how we will recruit and train more.

“We need our new Prime Minister and Chancellor to urgently face up to the chronic staff shortages across the NHS and the Government must set out a fully funded workforce plan to address this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

What's the most popular prescription in your part of Scotland - and how much does it cost the NHS? Image: Shutterstock
Revealed: The most common - and most expensive - prescriptions in your area
3
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. P&J offered a look inside the Belford Hospital Picture shows; nurse pushing trolley in the belford hospital. fort william . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Take a look inside one of Scotland's busiest rural hospitals where the population almost…
Belford Hospital, Fort William
Here's how doctors and nurses are helping to design an 'amazing' new hospital fit…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 1st September '22 CR0037709 Belford HMike Hayward, Deputy Chief Officer NHS Highland Acute Services.
Rural hospitals: Why is it so difficult to find staff for Fort William?
There has been a decline in satisfaction with NHS mental health services, according to a regulator (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Drop in satisfaction with mental health services is ‘concerning’, says regulator
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Being around birds ‘linked to mental wellbeing boost’
Health experts have expressed concerns over worrying rise in liver cancer cases (Rui Vieira/PA)
Charity sounds alarm over ‘worrying rise’ in liver cancer
Cheryl Dean, 43, and her son Sam, 13 who are supporting the campaign to teach FAST in schools (Family handout/Cheryl Dean)
Charity launches campaign to raise awareness of stroke warning signs
Medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests (Simon Dawson/PA)
GPs sound the alarm over ‘over-the-counter, unregulated blood tests’
Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries has urged parents to take up the offer of a flu spray for their children (PA)
Parents urged to take flu spray offer for children after warning from Australia

Most Read

1
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting ‘suspiciously’ at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
2
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
3
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
5
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn’t left, says…
6
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
7
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
8
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
9
The number of full-time equivalent qualified permanent GPs has dropped in the past seven years (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
10
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders

More from Press and Journal

The Haewene Brim FPSO at Aibel yard in Haugesund, Norway. Image: Oystein Berge
Shell confirms delay to Pierce North Sea project but first gas expected by year-end
Graphic of SLB Performance Centre
Oilfield services giant SLB to open ‘one-stop shop’ in Aberdeen
Cruden Bay
How a Cruden Bay farmer's wife welcomed enemy submariners with a cuppa in 1945
Nailing it: Jema Baynes has proved she is a cut above when it comes to intricate nail designs. Photos all by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen nail artist with over 52k followers on Instagram
Nikki Leys, owner of The Liberty Kitchen, is loving running her dream cafe at Greyhope Bay. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
The Liberty Kitchen: What dreams are made of
Orkney cruise
Orkney harbours records unexpected £400k windfall from cruise liner income
Most of us have strong childhood memories associated with the comforting, nourishing properties of soup (Photo: Anna_Pustynnikova/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Soup will always be a nourishing, comforting constant throughout life
Racial bias can develop earlier than you might expect (Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Debra Radford: Black History Month is a good time to talk to children about…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; William Milton.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dad roamed streets with sledgehammer looking to smash heads of 'black drug dealers'
Melt in the mouth: Former nurse Felicity Macdonald and her husband Rory, a retired air ambulance pilot, are celebrating the sweet success of their Alford based chocolate making business. Photos by Chris Sumner DC Thomson.
Chocoholics look away now: Inside the Alford chocolate shop with famous fans

Editor's Picks

Most Commented