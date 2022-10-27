Flu levels continuing to rise in England with rates highest among children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flu levels continuing to rise in England with rates highest among children

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 5:53 pm
File photo of a patient receiving the seasonal flu vaccine (David Cheskin/PA)
File photo of a patient receiving the seasonal flu vaccine (David Cheskin/PA)

Flu levels are continuing to rise in England, with some young children already needing intensive care.

Rates are estimated to be highest among five to 14 year-olds, with 12.0% of laboratory samples from this age group testing positive, according to new figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Some 5.2% of samples from all age groups tested positive in the week to October 23, up from 4.8% in the previous week.

Hospital admission rates are highest for those under the age of five, at 3.2 per 100,000 people, up week-on-week from 2.6.

Overall levels of flu are still low, meaning it is too early to predict how big the wave of infections will be.

But vaccination uptake among very young children is down on this point last year, with an estimated 16% of two-year-olds having received the flu vaccine, along with 17% of three-year-olds.

All two and three-year-olds are eligible for a flu nasal spray vaccine, which will be offered by their local GP.

In total around 33 million people in England can get a free flu vaccine this year, including everyone aged 50 and over, all primary-age children and some secondary-age children.

The vaccine is also being offered to pregnant women, people in care homes, frontline health and social care staff, carers, those aged six to 49 with a specified health condition, and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

Dr Conall Watson, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: “Hospital admission rates for flu have increased in recent weeks and remain highest in those under five.

“Already this year a small number of young children have needed intensive care.

“Please book your pre-schooler in for flu vaccine at your GP surgery as soon as you can.

“Flu nasal spray vaccine is also currently being offered to all primary school children and will be available for some secondary school years later this season.”

Vaccine uptake among primary school-age children stood at 3.9% at the end of September – compared with 5.4% at the same point last year, the UKHSA said.

Many of the same groups of people who are eligible this year for a flu vaccination are also entitled to receive a fresh booster of Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS England deputy vaccination programme lead and local GP, said: “On Wednesday I joined over 11 million people who have got their autumn booster ahead of winter alongside my flu vaccination.

“I’ve seen first-hand the enthusiasm from the public for both vaccines this winter, and with over 9,000 Covid positive patients currently in hospital, its vital people come forward without delay.

“Everybody who is eligible for either an autumn booster or flu vaccine can now get one, so come forward today to give yourself the best protection on offer this winter.”

