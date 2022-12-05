NHS England urges most vulnerable to get winter Covid-19 booster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS England urges most vulnerable to get winter Covid-19 booster

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 12:04 am
Around 6.4 million people are eligible for the booster jab because of a medical condition (PA)
Around 6.4 million people are eligible for the booster jab because of a medical condition (PA)

Covid-19 booster jabs have been given to more than two-thirds of those with a weakened immune system but hundreds of thousands of people who are at risk and more likely to become seriously ill have yet to come forward, health chiefs have warned.

NHS England said 67% of those with a weakened immune system has been vaccinated but some may not be aware they have a condition that makes them eligible for a top-up.

Pregnant women, people who have a learning disability or severe mental illness, or those with chronic conditions, blood cancer, diabetes, epilepsy and asthma, are among individuals considered at risk by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) who can get a booster.

Around 6.4 million people are eligible for the booster jab because of a medical condition.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “While we have seen fantastic uptake of the Covid booster, we know that there are hundreds of thousands of people out there who are at increased risk of serious illness and hospitalisation from Covid but are yet to come forward.

“Some of these people may not even be aware that they or a loved one meet the criteria to get a jab due to an existing condition they have.

“The NHS is now urging everyone to check whether they or someone they know meets the criteria – and to go on to the National Booking Service and self-declare if they are yet to do so – it could be the best gift you give a loved one this Christmas.”

It takes up to 14 days to get maximum protection from a booster dose and the public are being urged to act now ahead of the festive period.

More than 16 million people have had a Covid-19 booster while 18 million have had a flu jab, according to NHS England.

NHS England added that 71% of people who are considered to be severely immunosuppressed have had a top-up jab.

Health bosses also stressed the importance that carers and household contacts of anyone with a weakened immune system should also get boosted.

Everyone aged over 50 and health and social care workers can also get the jab on the NHS.

The NHS has now invited everyone they know about for the extra vaccine dose, but added around 350,000 people have self-declared as being at risk and health bosses encouraged others to step forward.

Pregnancy stock
Pregnant women are among those who can get a booster (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Douglas Twenefour, head of care at Diabetes UK, described vaccines as “the safest, most effective way of protecting us from coronavirus and flu”, adding:  “People with diabetes have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they get coronavirus.

“People with diabetes are also at a higher risk of developing serious complications from flu.”

Paul Howard, chief executive of Lupus UK said: “We have spoken with people who are ‘fatigued’ by the number and frequency of Covid-19 vaccines but it is recommended that higher-risk groups continue to have this additional protection.

“Recent evidence has shown that the more doses of Covid-19 vaccine an immunosuppressed person has, the more likely they are to produce a measurable immune response.”

Meg Stapleton, policy manager at the MS Society said the “relentless, painful and disabling” nature of the illness means it is important for sufferers to try and maintain their level of protection from Covid-19 along with the seasonal flu.

Helen Rowntree, chief executive officer at Blood Cancer UK, said: “While people with blood cancer might not respond to the Covid-19 vaccine as well as someone without blood cancer, some protection is better than none and the vaccine remains our best defence against the virus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented