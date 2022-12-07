No shortage of antibiotics to treat Strep A, says Health Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No shortage of antibiotics to treat Strep A, says Health Secretary

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 8:36 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 4:18 pm
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said there is no shortage of antibiotics, as he urged parents to remain vigilant for signs of Strep A (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said there is no shortage of antibiotics, as he urged parents to remain vigilant for signs of Strep A (James Manning/PA)

There is no shortage of antibiotics, the Health Secretary has said, as he urged parents to remain vigilant for signs of Strep A.

Steve Barclay said checks within the Department of Health have not revealed an issue with supply of the medicines after the National Pharmacy Association said there were “blips” in the supply chain of liquid penicillin, which is often given to children.

Mr Barclay said the level of supply is “not a concern at the moment” but stock could be moved around if there is an issue with particular GPs getting supplies.

The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, which represents around 4,000 pharmacies, said many were struggling to source all they need.

Mr Barclay told GB News: “We’re in very close contact with our medical suppliers. They’re under a duty to notify us if there are supply shortages. They have not done so as yet.”

He also told Sky News: “I checked with the team last night – we have an established team in the department that does this on a permanent basis – and they reassured me we have good supply.

“The medical suppliers are required to notify us if they’ve got shortages. Now, sometimes GPs can have particular surges if they’ve got a lot of demand in an area, and that’s quite routine … we can move the stock around our depots.

“As of last night when we checked (with suppliers), they said they could reassure us that they’ve got good stock and were moving that around to meet demand.

“Obviously parents are concerned at the moment because they see the stories.

“One in five children have this – Strep A – naturally, and complications are very rare, but it’s important that we’re vigilant.”

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, told the PA news agency: “Mr Barclay is saying there’s no shortage of antibiotics, yet when people go to their pharmacy they are finding there is no stock.

“Pharmacies across the country are reporting that they are struggling to get stock from wholesalers.”

To date, at least nine children across the UK have died from complications caused by the Strep A infection.

The most recent death reported was of Stella-Lilly McCorkindale, who attended Black Mountain Primary School in Belfast.

The school has spoken of its “tragic loss” and said, “the thoughts of the entire school are with the pupil’s family and friends at this difficult time”.

In Scotland, health officials reported that there have been 13 cases of invasive Strep A in children aged under 10 since the start of October.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) officials have suggested that a lack of mixing due to the Covid pandemic plus susceptibility in children are probably “bringing forward the normal scarlet fever season” from spring to this side of Christmas.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, suggested on Tuesday that the strains are not more severe, adding: “There isn’t something that is particularly new or novel about the bacteria that are causing the infections that we’re seeing at the moment.”

Speaking later on Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said parents should seek help if they think their child is affected.

He said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases from Strep A this year compared to usual.

“What I can say is that the NHS… is working very hard to make sure parents are aware of the symptoms that they should be looking out to (for) because this can be treated appropriately with antibiotics.

“There are no current shortages of drugs available to treat this and there are well-established procedures in place to ensure that that remains the case.

“There is no reason to believe that (Strep A) has become more lethal and more resistant to antibiotics, so the most important thing for parents to do is look out for the symptoms and get the treatment that is available for them.”

The UKHSA has advised medics to have a low threshold for prescribing antibiotics for children who may be suffering infection linked to Strep A.

On Friday, it said GPs should also “maintain a low threshold for prompt referral” to hospital of any children presenting with persistent or worsening symptoms.

Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.

They include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause serious and life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

This occurs when the bacteria have invaded parts of the body such as the blood, deep muscle or lungs.

Two of the most severe, but rare, forms of invasive disease are necrotising fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.

