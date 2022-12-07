NHS can adequately deal with increasing Strep A infections, says Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS can adequately deal with increasing Strep A infections, says Yousaf

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 12:30 pm
Humza Yousaf has said the NHS is equipped to deal with Strep A cases in children despite warnings of increased cases (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scotland’s health service is “adequately able” to deal with infections of Strep A despite warnings of an increase in cases, Humza Yousaf has said.

The Health Secretary has reassured families amid a surge in cases of the illness, with at least nine children reportedly dying after contracting it in the UK.

There have currently been no deaths in Scotland from the Group A Streptococcus (Gas) condition, which typically affects the throat and skin.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said on Monday there had been eight reports of invasive infection in the country in children under the age of 10.

Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Service
Mr Yousaf said clinicians have warned him there could an increase in reported cases in the coming weeks.

Speaking during a visit to NHS Tayside’s accident and emergency on Wednesday, he told the PA news agency: “My clinical advisers tell me that we would expect to see an increase of Strep A cases in the coming weeks.”

He added: “Is the health service adequately able to deal with those cases? Yes.

“Healthcare professionals from primary care to secondary care have been given additional information around signs and symptoms to look out for, so they are very vigilant with that.

“But it  is a very treatable illness and therefore I don’t have any concerns about the ability of the health service to treat Strep A.”

The symptoms can include a sudden sore throat, painful swallowing, fever and red and swollen tonsils.

The Health Secretary addressed the condition in Holyrood on Tuesday as he told MSPs that the NHS was “on alert” and guidance was being issued for nurseries and schools.

And on Wednesday, he stressed the importance of vigilance to parents. He said: “I want to give reassurance to parents and guardians of children to say it’s really important you’re vigilant about the signs and symptoms.

“Get information about that on NHS Inform, for example, but do remember the vast majority, the vast bulk, of Strep A cases present as mild illness that can be very easily treated with antibiotics.”

