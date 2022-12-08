People should have courage to tell motorists to stop idling – Chris Whitty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People should have courage to tell motorists to stop idling – Chris Whitty

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 12:05 am
People should have the courage to tell motorists to stop idling engines outside places such as schools, as part of efforts to tackle pollution, England’s Chief Medical Officer has said (Arcticphotoworks/Alamy/PA)
People should have the courage to tell motorists to stop idling engines outside places such as schools, as part of efforts to tackle pollution, England's Chief Medical Officer has said (Arcticphotoworks/Alamy/PA)

People should have the courage to tell motorists to stop idling engines outside places such as schools, as part of efforts to tackle pollution, Professor Chris Whitty has suggested.

Launching a report on air pollution, England’s Chief Medical Officer also said people need to have more information on sources of pollutants – from the type of heating systems or wood they are burning in stoves to the impacts of idling – to help reduce the problem.

The report said there has been progress in tackling outdoor air pollution over the years, and that is set to continue.

But outdoor air pollution still leads to the equivalent of 26,000 to 38,000 deaths a year in England, along with health problems throughout life, from asthma in children to dementia, heart attacks and strokes in older people.

Prof Whitty said the Government should take the issue seriously, and the country can and should go further to reduce air pollution from sources ranging from diesel trains in stations to slurry spread on fields.

He also warned against “backsliding” on the switch to electric vehicles, which will help reduce pollutants from transport, in particular nitrogen oxides.

Electric car charging
The report suggests the switch to electric cars should be accelerated where possible (John Walton/PA)

The report also flags the issue of indoor air pollution, which will become an increasing proportion of the overall problem as outdoor air quality improves.

Prof Whitty said around 80% of the average day is spent indoors, so tackling indoor pollution is important, but there is a lack of knowledge about the issue and a feeling that it is “private” space – although many indoor places are public buildings such as schools, hospitals and stations.

Heating buildings is an important source of indoor as well as outdoor pollution, with open fires and older wood stoves emitting far more pollutants than gas-fired boilers, while electric heating is clean, the report shows.

The Chief Medical Officer said he is not calling for a ban on anything, but that there is a need to give people information so they can make a “small tweak” to their lives to curb pollution – for example, highlighting the difference between wet or dry wood for the amount of pollutants they put out.

And he said there is also a need to recognise the conflict between tackling indoor air pollution and disease spread by improving ventilation and efforts to save heat loss and cut carbon from buildings – and come up with engineering solutions that do both.

When it comes to air pollution, education and information should come before enforcement, he added.

“A lot of the things where people are doing things that are polluting, they’re simply not aware of it or they’re not aware of how much difference it would make were they to take a different path, and therefore a lot of this is about information,” he said.

“In terms of idling, I think we should make really clear to people the downsides of doing this – that they are actually causing significant problems, potentially, to vulnerable people.

“I think almost every parent would consider someone who is idling a car outside their child’s school to be an incredibly anti-social person to have around.

“And I think as much of this should be about people saying and having the courage to say ‘Look, please don’t do this’.”

Prof Whitty also said: “It is really important we don’t have backsliding from an air pollution point of view on the move towards electric vehicles, as that will take nitrogen oxides out of the picture.”

Professor Alastair Lewis, from the University of York, who is chairman of the Defra (Environment Department) air quality expert group, said switching to electric vehicles will tackle the issue of idling and pollution hotspots such as traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

The report also highlighted that walking and cycling have fallen off significantly since the 1950s, with the miles travelled by bicycle tumbling since the Second World War.

Reversing the decline would have substantial additional health benefits from extra physical activity, alongside reductions in air pollution, but barriers such as fears over road safety need to be removed, Prof Whitty said.

College fined �50,000 for polluting stream
Slurry spread on fields can combine with other chemicals to create long-lasting and far-reaching pollution, including contaminating rivers (Environment Agency/PA)

One area where outdoor pollution has not improved is ammonia, mostly from agriculture such as spreading of slurry – animal manure – on fields which can combine with other chemicals to create long-lasting, far-reaching pollution.

“This is a matter of choice,” Prof Whitty said, adding that it is possible to tackle it by investing in new technology which puts slurry directly into or on to the soil, also cutting the need for fertiliser and reducing run-off which pollutes rivers.

The report makes a series of recommendations on tackling outdoor and indoor air pollution.

These include accelerating the electrification of cars, tackling pollutants from specialised vehicles such as refrigerated lorries and rubbish collection trucks, electrifying railways and preventing idling of diesel trains in stations, as well as cutting pollution from the NHS and training healthcare staff on the issue.

Indoor air pollution needs more research, while emissions in buildings can be reduced by using less polluting stoves and burning wood that is dry, and rules in smoke control areas should be adhered to, the report said.

