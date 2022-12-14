Most deprived spend more than a third of life in poor health, report shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Most deprived spend more than a third of life in poor health, report shows

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 11:21 am
The report looked at healthy life expectancy (Peter Byrne/PA)
People in Scotland’s most deprived communities spend more than a third of their life in poor health, according to latest figures.

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows the number of years females expect to spend in good health was almost 25 years lower for the most deprived areas compared to the least deprived.

The difference was even greater for males at 26 years.

The NRS report looked at healthy life expectancy (HLE), which is an estimate of the number of years lived in “very good” or “good” general health, based on how individuals perceive their state of health at the time of completing the annual population survey.

The HLE report for 2019-21 found HLE has been decreasing since 2015-2017 for males and since 2014-2016 for females.

In 2019-2021, healthy life expectancy at birth for females was 61.1 years while for males it was 60.4 years.

Maria Kaye-Bardgett, an NRS statistician, said: “It’s important to recognise the difference between life expectancy and healthy life expectancy but also how they impact on each other.

“These figures show that people living in the most deprived communities are more likely to report their health poor – so they have a shorter healthy life expectancy.

“We already know from life expectancy figures that people in the most deprived communities die at younger ages.

“Using both sets of figures we can say that males and females in the most deprived communities spend more than a third of their lives in poor health.

“In comparison, people in the least deprived areas can expect to live around 15% of their lives in poor health and will enjoy longer lives.”

The Orkney Islands had the highest healthy life expectancy for both males and females.

North Lanarkshire had the lowest healthy life expectancy for males and North Ayrshire had the lowest healthy life expectancy for females.

The report found males in the least deprived areas are expected to spend 86.2% of their life in good health compared with 65.5% in the most deprived areas.

Females in the least deprived areas are expected to spend 84.5% of their life in good health compared with 63.1% in the most deprived areas.

HLE for males in the most deprived areas was 44.9 years, while for those in the least deprived areas it was 71 years.

For females, HLE in the most deprived areas was 47.4 years, while in the least deprived areas it was 72.3.

The report said: “For both males and females, the difference in HLE between the most and least deprived areas is much larger than the difference in life expectancy.

“The result of this is that people in the most deprived areas not only have shorter life expectancy and lower HLE, but they also have a smaller proportion of life spent in good health.”

HLE was found to be higher in more rural areas and lower in more urban areas for both males and females, with a 5.5-year difference for males and a 5.6-year difference for females.

