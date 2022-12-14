Crisis in cancer care needs same focus as search for Covid jab, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Crisis in cancer care needs same focus as search for Covid jab, experts warn

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 11:32 pm
Experts have warned the crisis in NHS cancer care is at a ‘watershed moment’ and must be tackled with the same urgency as the search for a Covid vaccine (PA)
Experts have warned the crisis in NHS cancer care is at a ‘watershed moment’ and must be tackled with the same urgency as the search for a Covid vaccine (PA)

The crisis in NHS cancer care is at a “watershed moment” and must be tackled with the same urgency as the search for a Covid vaccine, experts have said.

Writing in the Lancet Oncology journal, clinicians from Imperial College London, the Institute of Cancer Policy at King’s College, Radiotherapy UK, and Check4Cancer said delays to treating cancer patients must be tackled now, adding: “The UK public and the NHS should not tolerate the normalisation of delayed cancer care.”

The team pointed to a “survival gap” compared with many other countries, adding: “Although all NHS backlogs are important, the cancer backlog is the most time-sensitive and the most deadly.

“The NHS and frontline staff need the same urgency and leadership, combined with the authority to work through obstructive bureaucracy, that was given to the Covid-19 Vaccine Taskforce.”

Latest NHS figures show a decline in the number of people starting their first cancer treatment within two months.

Only 60.3% of the 14,425 cancer patients urgently referred by their GP in October had waited less than than two months by the time they started treatment.

This was the second-lowest percentage on record and below the 85% target.

The medics said that when it comes to curing cancer, a four-week delay in treatment “increases mortality by between 6% and 13% for solid cancers, with further increases if the delay is longer”.

They added: “The complex cancer pathways were fragile and failing in the UK before their breakdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The 2021 Joint All-Party Parliamentary Group Cancer Summit Report highlighted multiple causes for their failure, including a deteriorating workforce crisis, a lack of short-term and long-term planning to address the workforce shortage, insufficient diagnostic (radiology and pathology) and treatment capacity, and an outdated information technology infrastructure.”

The team argued that introducing more targets could distort priorities and “so many targets have been missed that targets become a less meaningful tool for change”.

A new NHS workforce plan should “lead to major improvements in cancer care” but “short-term action is needed to save lives now”.

Cancer treatment
The experts warned that delays to accessing treatment can increase the risk of death (Alamy/PA)

They added: “To immediately improve cancer survival, the UK needs to deliver cancer treatment within the recommended timeframe.

“No research breakthroughs are needed, just an effective, efficient pathway to diagnose and treat patients with cancer.”

To achieve this, the NHS must retain current staff and “give them the tools and support they need to do their jobs”.

The authors said: “Inefficient practices have emerged: secretarial support suspended so consultants are less productive than they should be, obsolete IT slowing everyday work, workflow tools not being purchased, and antiquated equipment, such as radiotherapy machines, so out of date they take twice as long as modern machines to treat patients less well than is possible.”

The team said there needs to be major investment in radiotherapy, which is in danger of collapse, despite the fact that it is needed by at least 53% of UK patients with cancer. It is involved in 40% of cancer cures.

Oncologist and founder of the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign Professor Pat Price, one of the authors, said: “This is a watershed moment for UK cancer services – the biggest cancer crisis ever – we can’t accept the normalisation of record-breaking cancer treatment waiting times.”

Patient undergoes radiotherapy
The NHS said 780,000 people in England have started treatment for cancer since March 2020 (Alamy/PA)

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: “UK cancer survival lags behind other similar countries and some cancer waiting times targets have not been met since at least 2015.

“It’s frustrating to see, month after month, yet more unacceptable figures – because behind this data are real people who deserve better.

“Long delays can cause anxiety and distress for those who are waiting for tests and treatment. And early diagnosis of cancer can mean the difference between treatment working or not.

“NHS staff are working harder than ever to diagnose and treat the record number of people being referred, but demand has outstripped capacity and chronic workforce shortages are threatening the recovery of cancer services.”

An NHS spokesman said: “While fewer people came forward during the early months of the pandemic, over 780,000 people in England have started treatment for cancer since March 2020 – 94% within a month – and over 250,000 had radiotherapy as a subsequent treatment, while record numbers of people are getting checked thanks to our biggest ever national cancer awareness campaign and record numbers of GP appointments.

“The NHS is investing billions to expand diagnostic and treatment services to meet increased demand, as well as rolling out new initiatives including straight to test services, cancer symptom hotlines and mobile lung scanning trucks, which have already diagnosed over a thousand cancers earlier when they are easier to treat.”

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Thousands of cancer patients are waiting longer than is safe, with seriously worrying consequences for their chances of survival and their peace of mind while they wait.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented