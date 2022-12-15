Coronavirus deaths fall slightly in weekly update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell marginally last week, the latest figures show.

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 40 such deaths were registered in the week to December 11, one down on the previous week.

It means that as of December 11, there have been 16,213 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

NRS said that in the week to Sunday, 31 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, six were in care homes and three were at home or a non-institutional setting.

Of those who died, 28 were aged 75 or older, 10 were aged 65 to 74 and two were under 65.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 40 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is one fewer than in the previous week.

“People living in the most deprived areas were 2.4 times as likely to die with Covid-19 as those in the least deprived areas.

“The size of this gap slowly widened over the period of the pandemic but has narrowed since January 2022, when the gap was 2.5.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,287, which is 100, or 8%, more than the five-year average.”

Of the 16,180 deaths involving Covid-19 between March 2020 and November 2022, 93% had at least one pre-existing condition, with the most common being dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

There have been nine deaths in Scotland in which the underlying cause of death was due to the adverse effects of vaccination against Covid-19, and four further deaths where an adverse effect was mentioned on the death certificate.

This is no change from the figure reported last month.