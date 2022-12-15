Flu hospital admissions overtake Covid-19 admissions for first time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flu admissions in hospitals in England have overtaken those for people with Covid-19 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, figures show.

The rate of flu admissions stood at 6.8 per 100,000 people in the week to December 11, compared with 6.6 per 100,000 for Covid-19.

Both levels are currently rising, but the rate of flu admissions has jumped sharply week-on-week – nearly doubling from 3.9 per 100,000 – while Covid-19 admissions are climbing more slowly.

The figures are the latest sign that flu is becoming steadily more prevalent among the population.

Hospital admissions of people with flu are now running at a higher rate than in any week during the previous four winters, according to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Admissions are highest among those aged 85 and over, at 23.1 per 100,000 people, up week-on-week from 10.7.

There has been a similarly large jump in the rate among children aged four and under, from 8.4 to 20.7.

All children aged two and three are eligible for a flu nasal spray vaccine, which is being offered by local GPs.

But only 37.4% of two-year-olds have received the vaccine so far, along with 39.5% of three-year-olds – well below the take-up reached at this point in previous winters.

In total, about 33 million people in England can get a free flu vaccine this year, including everyone aged 50 and over, all primary-age children and some secondary-age children.

The vaccine is also being offered to pregnant women, people in care homes, frontline health and social care staff, carers, those aged six to 49 with a specified health condition, and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

Dr Conall Watson, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: “Flu is now circulating widely and we have seen a sharp rise in the rate of hospitalisations for flu this week, particularly among the under-fives and over-85s.

“Admissions are now at the highest point since the 2017/18 season and we are expecting case numbers to continue increasing as we move further into winter.

“The flu vaccine offers the best protection against severe illness and it’s not too late for everyone eligible to get it.

“Uptake is particularly low in those aged two and three, so if your child is eligible please take up the offer.”