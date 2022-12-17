What is the situation in the UK with flu this winter?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is the situation in the UK with flu this winter?

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 2:48 am
(PA)
(PA)

Flu is circulating widely across the country and there has been a sharp increase in hospital cases.

Here are your flu questions answered:

– What are the symptoms of flu?

The NHS states that flu symptoms can appear quickly and can include: a sudden high temperature, an aching body, feeling tired or exhausted, a dry cough, a sore throat, a headache, difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, diarrhoea or stomach pain, feeling sick, being sick.

– What should you do if you have the flu?

People with flu are advised to let their body rest, get some sleep, stay warm, take paracetamol or ibuprofen to lower your temperature and treat aches and pains, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Urine should be light yellow or clear, the NHS states.

As flu is very infectious and easily spread between people through germs from coughs and sneezes, anyone who has it is advised to try and reduce the risk to others by ensuring they wash their hands often, covering their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and putting used tissues in the bin.

People who feel unwell and have a high temperature are advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

– Is flu serious?

Most people will get better after a period of rest, but some can become seriously ill.

The NHS has been encouraging people to get a flu vaccine ahead of winter. While the best time to have a jab is in autumn before flu starts spreading, people can get vaccinated later.

– Who can get a flu vaccine?

You are entitled to a free flu vaccine if you are aged 50 or over, pregnant, have certain health conditions, are in long-stay residential care, are a carer for or live with someone who may be at risk if you get sick such as someone living with HIV, has had a transplant, or is having certain cancer treatments.

A nasal spray flu vaccine is given to children who were aged two or three years old by August 31, all primary school children, some secondary school children children aged between two and 17 and who are living with certain health conditions.

– What is the situation in the UK with flu now?

Flu is now “circulating widely” across the country, with a sharp increase in hospital cases last week, particularly among the over-85s and children under five, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

In England, the rate of hospital admissions for flu has overtaken those for people with Covid-19 for the first time since the pandemic began, and is now running at a higher level than in any week since the 2017/18 season.

NHS England (NHSE) said the number of patients with flu in general and acute beds every day last week was at 1,162 – up by almost two thirds on the week before.

The number for patients experiencing the most serious illness for flu was also up, with 87 patients in critical care beds – almost 50% higher than the previous week, NHSE added.

– Did we expect there to be higher instances of flu this winter?

Covid restrictions mean most young children have never encountered flu and have no natural immunity to the virus (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid restrictions mean most young children have never encountered flu and have no natural immunity to the virus (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UKHSA warned in September that flu was held largely in check last winter because people were mixing less and working from home more amid continued pandemic restrictions.

As a result, it has led to lower levels of natural immunity building up within the population to this current strain.

Due to the fact most young children will not have encountered flu before this winter, they do not have any natural immunity to the virus and therefore parents have been urged to ensure their offspring take up the flu vaccine.

– Can you get a flu vaccine and a Covid vaccine?

Yes. The NHS has been running a campaign to get people jabbed against both ahead of winter.

It states that getting both vaccines is important because more people are getting flu this winter and there is a greater likelihood of being seriously ill if you get flu and coronavirus at the same time.

