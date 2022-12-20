NHS: People should cut down on drinking as strikes hit ambulance service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS: People should cut down on drinking as strikes hit ambulance service

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 2:07 pm
The NHS has urged people to keep themselves out of A&E ahead of strikes by ambulance workers (PA)
The NHS has urged people to keep themselves out of A&E ahead of strikes by ambulance workers (PA)

People have been urged to “drink responsibly” to avoid ending up in A&E as ambulance workers prepare to strike.

The NHS advice is the latest warning to the public before Wednesday, when the health service is likely to be hit by major disruption as ambulance workers, including paramedics, control room workers and technicians walk out in England and Wales.

A Government minister also urged people to stay safe and to avoid “risky activity”.

Concerns have been growing about the impact of the strike, with questions about what level of service will be available to those requiring an ambulance during it.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

NHS England called on patients to take “sensible measures” to avoid requiring emergency care, asking people to drink responsibly and stock up on any medication they take.

Medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “There is no doubt that the NHS is facing extreme pressure and industrial action will add to the already record demand we are seeing on urgent and emergency care, and so it is really important that the public play their part by using services wisely.”

Industrial strike
Military personnel from the Household Division training in an ambulance at Wellington Barracks in London as they prepare to provide cover for ambulance workers on December 21 and 28 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ministers and NHS leaders said people should still call 999 for emergencies – but they are being asked to take extra steps to keep themselves and others safe.

Sir Stephen said: “People can also help by taking sensible steps to keep themselves and others safe during this period and not ending up in A&E – whether that is drinking responsibly or checking up on a family member of neighbour who may be particularly vulnerable to make sure they are OK.”

Earlier, health minister Will Quince asked the public to avoid anything risky on Wednesday, telling BBC Breakfast: “Where people are planning any risky activity, I would strongly encourage them not to do so because there will be disruption on the day.”

He did not offer examples of what might be defined as risky behaviour.

Downing Street later declined to set out what “risky” activities might include, with the prime minister’s official spokesman telling reporters: “The public, as we saw through Covid, can be trusted to use their common sense.”

Downing Street turmoil
Health minister Will Quince warned the public to avoid doing anything risky (Chris Jackson/PA)

During the strike, the military will not drive ambulances on blue lights for the most serious calls but are expected to provide support on other calls.

Talks between unions and ambulance services are ongoing to work out which incidents should be exempt from strike action.

It is expected that all category one calls – the most life-threatening, such as cardiac arrest – will be responded to.

Some ambulance trusts have agreed exemptions with unions for specific incidents within so-called category two, which covers serious conditions such as stroke or chest pain.

Caroline Abrahams from Age UK said it is important older people remember emergency care will still be available.

But she added: “Our advice is that older people should always take sensible precautions to try to reduce their risk of a fall, especially in the winter when pavements can be slippery.

“However, most older people who fall do so at home so it’s just as important to identify and neutralise trip hazards, not only in response to today’s strike but more generally.”

