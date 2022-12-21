Paramedics: Strikes are last resort as no-one is taking us seriously

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paramedics: Strikes are last resort as no-one is taking us seriously

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 12:12 pm
Paramedics and ambulance workers have gone on strike over pay and conditions (Katie Boyden/PA)
Paramedics on the picket line have told how lengthy ambulance waits are getting “worse by the day” and they insisted strikes are a last resort as “no-one is taking us seriously”.

Wednesday’s walkout saw ambulance workers and paramedics take industrial action over pay and conditions, in the first such move in a generation.

One ambulance worker described as “excruciating” the pressure faced by trusts – most of which in England have declared critical incidents this week, meaning they are facing such disruption that the environment might not be considered safe and patients might come to harm.

Ambulance workers on the picket line outside ambulance headquarters in Coventry (Jacob King/PA)
Many of the critical incidents were declared before the strike started, with one senior health adviser for a local 111 service in Kent saying a huge issue is lack of staff, meaning “the pressure is constantly on”.

Passing vehicles honked in support of those on strike across the country, while pork pies were delivered to picket lines along with alcohol-free beers.

Despite the action, many striking members said they would leave their picket line to attend emergency calls, with such a situation unfolding in Cardiff early into the industrial action.

The GMB union’s South West and Wales representative tweeted a video of himself alone at Pentwyn service station less than an hour into the day-long walkout – saying all striking members had to be called away from the picket line on emergency calls.

Nathan Holman said: “Just shows, we’re still responding to the public.”

But a former Royal Marine who now works for the Welsh Ambulance Service said he had made the “difficult decision” not to follow suit.

Harry Maskers, 34, from Cardiff, said: “I won’t be responding to critical calls, like many of my colleagues who are doing the same.

“All the calls we respond to on a day-to-day basis are critical anyway, so personally I feel that if you come in and do the derogations nothing really changes.

“Every shift feels like a strike because most of the time we’re not responding to calls.

“A lot of the time I’ll sign on to an ambulance and the first job of the day is to go down to the hospital, relieve the night or day crew, and then I will spend my whole shift outside the hospital.”

Paramedic Ryan Carruthers, who stood outside West Midlands Ambulance Service’s hub in Coventry, said while many in his profession are struggling with heating and food bills, his main reasons for striking are that patients deserve better treatment, coupled with issues over a lack of funding and staff.

The 23-year-old insisted Wednesday’s action is a last resort: “Obviously it’s not what we wanted but this is what we have to do.

“We deserve better pay and better working conditions. I feel it’s the only way for it to get the attention it deserves. No-one is taking us seriously.

“It’s been going on for a very long time and still nothing has changed.”

A colleague at the same site described the situation facing many ambulance trusts as “getting worse and worse by the day”.

Student paramedic Sam Catcliffe said: “We needed to take action to get our voice and point across. Hopefully something gets resolved from it.”

Parked ambulances
Ambulances parked outside the West Midlands Ambulance Service headquarters in Coventry, as paramedics, ambulance technicians and call handlers walked out (Jacob King/PA)

At the Ashford Make Ready Centre in Kent where South East Coast Ambulance Service workers are striking, one staff member who did not want to be named said: “It’s so busy, it’s excruciating and it’s not fair on the patients.

“We’re busy now because of Strep A, 111 is inundated and the people that are suffering are the patients.”

Outside the hub in Coventry, Unite union representative Steve Thompson said the walkout is about trying to retain and improve services, as well as pay.

Mr Thompson said of the Government: “This is about telling them that we are not going to allow it (a deterioration in services) to happen. We are not going to roll over.”

Stuart Fegan, the GMB union’s senior organiser for south London and Surrey, said public support for the strike has been “absolutely overwhelming”.

He added: “I’ve been an official for the GMB for 25 years and I’ve never actually seen this level of public support for a group of striking workers.”

