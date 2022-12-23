Families of care home residents who died in pandemic preparing for legal action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Families of care home residents who died in pandemic preparing for legal action

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 6:56 pm
Young female care worker holding hand of elderly resident at a care home (Paul Doyle /Alamy)
Young female care worker holding hand of elderly resident at a care home (Paul Doyle /Alamy)

Families of care home residents who died during the coronavirus pandemic are preparing for potential legal action against the Government and individual homes, lawyers say.

The law firm Leigh Day said it has written to the Health Secretary, UK Health Security Agency and a number of care homes on behalf of 22 people who each have one or more family members who died – some in hospital but the majority in care homes.

These occurred at the start of the pandemic, when patients were rapidly transferred from hospitals into care homes, it said.

However, there was no policy in place requiring patients to be tested before admission, or for asymptomatic patients to isolate, until mid-April.

The Government said it had sought to safeguard care home residents “based on the best information at the time”.

Any claims will be brought in negligence, Leigh Day said, with investigations having only recently started.

It follows a High Court ruling in April this year on a case brought by two women – Cathy Gardner and Fay Harris – whose fathers died from Covid-19.

The judges ruled that policies contained in documents released in March and early April 2020 were unlawful because they failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission of the virus.

The families involved in the latest action are asking for the three-year limitation period under which they can bring a claim to be extended until December 1 2023.

This would enable lawyers to fully investigate, and to rely on evidence that comes to light during the second module of the coronavirus inquiry, which will scrutinise political decisions and actions in the pandemic’s early stages.

Formal evidence hearings for this part of the probe are due to be held in the summer.

Leigh Day partner Emma Jones said: “We have put the Department of Health, the Health Security Agency and the individual agencies on notice that this legal action is coming down the track.

“At this stage, we want to agree an extension of the deadline by which a claim must be lodged with the court, to give the families the space to hear the crucial evidence that will be given at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

“People who lost loved ones feel passionately that the Government must be held accountable for the fatal decisions that were made in the early days of the pandemic.

“When the Covid inquiry is over, the families we represent want justice for the mums and dads they lost, and don’t forget, lost without even being able to say goodbye.”

Among those represented by Leigh Day include Kim Nottage, of Bethnal Green, whose mother Maureen died aged 86 at Aspen Court, an HC-One care home in Poplar, London; and John Orford, of St Helens, Merseyside, whose 92-year-old father Ronald died after contracting Covid in Broadoak Manor, an HC-One care home in St Helens, the law firm said.

It said anyone who feels they may have a case should get in touch.

Leigh Day solicitor Beatrice Morgan added: “Policy and guidance was issued which encouraged the moving of patients from hospitals to care homes, yet failed to take into account the risk of asymptomatic transmission of Covid-19 to individuals who were most vulnerable to the virus.

“Rather than ensuring residents were protected, Government decisions allowed the deadly virus to spread like wildfire throughout care homes across the country.

“The advice was changed far too late, it is impossible to know just how many lives were lost as a result.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, our aim has been to protect the public from the threat to life and health posed by Covid, and we specifically sought to safeguard care home residents based on the best information at the time.

“The court recognised this was a very difficult decision at the start of the pandemic, evidence on asymptomatic transmission was uncertain and we had to act immediately to protect the NHS to prevent it from being overwhelmed.

“The court recognised we did all we could to increase testing capacity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented