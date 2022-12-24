NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts

By Press Association
December 24, 2022, 12:03 am
The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, figures show (PA)
The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, figures show (PA)

Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.

Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.

The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.

Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts” and also charge festive lights, TV remotes and even festive greetings cards.

The penny-sized batteries can burn through a young person’s throat, food pipe or other internal body part, in a very short period of time if swallowed, causing irreversible damage, the NHS said.

They can easily go undetected if they lack electrical charge, but can get lodged and react with the body’s chemicals, creating alkali over a period of time and eventually causing a huge abscess cavity in the chest that can be fatal.

The Child Accident Prevention Trust says one to two children a year die in the UK from swallowing the batteries, while survivors may end up with life-changing alterations to their anatomy.

NHS national clinical director for children and young people Professor Simon Kenny said: “This time of the year is meant to be one of joy as families come together – and the last thing anyone wants is to spend Christmas at hospital as their child undergoes life-saving surgery.

“But unfortunately we are seeing an increase in the number of children at hospital because they have swallowed a foreign object – double the number we had 10 years ago – and the consequences can be devastating, especially when that object is a button battery or magnetic ball causing irreversible damage.

“We know these batteries and other small objects are part of Christmas gifts, lights and other everyday items like remote controls, but I would urge parents to keep their children as safe as possible by making sure loose batteries are securely out of reach and any gifts have batteries screwed in especially if they are bought online or from less reputable sources.”

The number of children under 15 who were admitted to hospital and required treatment after ingesting a small object has risen from 115 in 2011/12 to 228 in 2021/22, according to NHS Digital data.

This data is for children aged 0-14 and does not account for food, water, or other liquid such as bleach, or for anyone that did not require hospital admission because for example they were treated in the community or died before being admitted to hospital.

Dozens of these cases can end up needing intrusive surgery at specialist children’s hospitals  – with a handful requiring major surgery on heart bypass to repair traumatic holes caused by batteries and magnets.

RoSPA’s (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) public health adviser Ashley Martin said: “RoSPA is aware of a number of deaths and some serious injuries in the UK as a result of children swallowing objects like small toy parts, magnets and Christmas decorations. Christmas is a busy time and it’s easy to get distracted but we urge families to be vigilant and to keep these products out of the reach of small children.

“Button batteries, which can be found in many products, are particularly harmful. Check compartments are secure and that there are no loose button batteries lying around. If you think a child may have swallowed a button battery, seek medical advice immediately. Remember that time is very much of the essence.”

NHS England is advising parents to make sure toys have lockable battery compartments, be vigilant with items such as musical greeting cards and flameless candles and immediately take a child to A&E if they swallow a battery.

