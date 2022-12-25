Ambulance staff deliver aid to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ambulance staff deliver aid to Ukraine

By Press Association
December 25, 2022, 6:02 am
Anne and Dai Morris, who work for the Wales Ambulance Service, have driven vital medical equipment to Ukraine (Welsh Ambulance Service/PA)
Anne and Dai Morris, who work for the Wales Ambulance Service, have driven vital medical equipment to Ukraine (Welsh Ambulance Service/PA)

UK-based ambulance staff have been delivering medical equipment, vehicles and aid to war-torn Ukraine.

David ‘Dai’ Morris, an advanced paramedic practitioner for the Welsh Ambulance Service, has driven on several occasions up to 2,000 miles from his home in South Wales to Ukraine.

He has managed to transport with the help of others, up to 40 decommissioned emergency vehicles, filled with medical aid, including intensive care equipment, paramedic trauma equipment, generators, maternity and paediatric equipment along with first aid provisions.

Dai Morris, who work for the Wales Ambulance Service, has made several trips with vital medical equipment to Ukraine (Welsh Ambulance Service/PA)
Dai Morris, who work for the Wales Ambulance Service, has made several trips with vital medical equipment to Ukraine (Welsh Ambulance Service/PA)

This will help bring vital lifesaving care to Ukrainians remaining in towns and cities under attack from Russia.

“Being ex-military, the sights of civilian refugees and civilian casualties stirred something inside of me that made me want to do whatever I could to help,” he said.

“As a result, I have travelled alone as well as with others and several charities to take ambulances as well as medical equipment and aid from the UK to Ukraine.

“My first trip was an eye opener. Evidence of conflict, deprivation and suffering is everywhere.

“I left with three other people and took four decommissioned ambulances, filled with medical provisions designated for Lviv.

“As we had driven the ambulances there, our journey back started on foot, before we were able to get a bus, then train and connecting flight back.

“I missed my connecting train as I had decided that I would spend my remaining money on 50 Big Mac Meals and 75 Happy Meals for the women and child refugees I met.”

On his second trip, Mr Morris secured a decommissioned emergency ambulance from a private ambulance service in Kent, along with two decommissioned rapid response vehicles, destined for the Donbas Region.

“On this trip, while I drove the ambulance, the rapid response vehicles were crewed by an anaesthetist and her husband and the other by a nurse and a midwife,” he said

“All vehicles were filled with medical provisions and delivered to a children’s hospital.

“On the way, we met a GP from North Wales and his friend, driving a large articulated lorry that was filled with humanitarian goods for Ukraine.”

Since these initial journeys, Mr Morris has made multiple more, including a recent trip with his wife Anne Morris who is also an advanced paramedic practitioner for the trust.

They have two children and one grandson, and also have a combined total of 60 years service within the NHS.

Mrs Morris said: “I spent my annual leave preparing for the journey, collecting the decommissioned rapid response vehicle that was previously used in Flintshire.

“I then spent time collecting medical supplies, I even had some items posted to me by members of the public who wanted to help the Ukrainian medical services.

“As a result of traffic delays, it took me just over 48 hours to deliver the vehicle and aid.

“But I was very happy to see them collected and to see my husband.

“Dai and I had a few days training people on the vehicles and teaching first aid before heading back to the UK.”

Anne Morris joined her husband Dai on one trip to Ukraine (Welsh Ambulance Service/PA)
Anne Morris joined her husband Dai on one trip to Ukraine (Welsh Ambulance Service/PA)

Although back home, they both continue to help the people of Ukraine, and with sixteen ambulances having been lost during the conflict, they continue to fundraise.

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, added: “For David and Anne to also be helping aid the people of Ukraine in their free time is phenomenal.

“Like so many people around the world, I have watched on with great sadness at the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and it is gratifying to see members of the Welsh Ambulance Service going that extra mile to help.”

