Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions fall, though levels remain high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions fall, though levels remain high

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 3:53 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 4:40 pm
Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions in England fell last week, according to figures (Victoria Jones/PA)
Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions in England fell last week, according to figures (Victoria Jones/PA)

Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions in England fell last week, though levels remain high, figures show.

Health experts said the numbers should be treated with caution as they are likely to have been affected by fewer hospitals reporting data over the festive period, along with reduced social contact among the public due to schools and workplaces being closed.

Flu admissions stood at 8.3 per 100,000 people in the week to January 1, down from 14.8 the previous week which was the highest level in at least a decade, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Despite the drop, the rate is still running above any point in the previous four winters.

HOSPITAL Admissions
(PA Graphics)

Admissions continue to be highest among the oldest age groups, at 61.8 per 100,000 for people aged 85 and over and 31.8 for 75- to 84-year-olds.

Covid-19 admissions also showed a decrease, down from 11.8 per 100,000 to 10.7.

Rates for coronavirus admissions were again highest among the elderly, at 130.7 for over-85s and 51.8 for those aged 75-84.

There can often be a slight reduction in recorded levels of hospital activity over the festive period, which this winter included the weekend of December 24/25 followed by bank holidays on both December 26 and 27.

The latest data might have been affected by some hospitals not returning a full set of figures, together with “reporting delays and bank holidays over Christmas and New Year”, the UKHSA said.

But there may also have been a temporary reduction in the transmission of viruses due to “reductions in social contact rates over the holiday”, with fewer people travelling and many communal buildings closed.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said that, while the health service had delivered almost 20 million flu jabs to around four in five over-65s, “unfortunately flu admissions continue to be very high and so it remains vital that anyone eligible, including pregnant women and children aged two and three, who are yet to have their flu jab, book in for one as soon as possible”.

UKHSA chief executive Dame Jenny Harries said there had been a “dramatic increase” in the number of flu admissions before Christmas, but they have started to fall in recent days.

“I urge all those eligible to come forward for their free flu vaccination, which is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness,” she said.

“Uptake of the flu vaccine is particularly low in children aged two and three, so if your child is eligible, please urgently take up the offer.

“Covid-19 also continues to circulate at high levels and anyone eligible for a booster who has yet to take it up should come forward.”

(PA Graphics)

Almost half of 55- to 59-year-olds have not had a fresh dose of coronavirus vaccine, along with nearly six in 10 people aged 50 to 54.

Latest estimates from the UKHSA show that 81.9% of people aged 80 and over have received the jab, along with 82.1% of 75- to 79-year-olds and 78.7% of 70- to 74-year-olds.

But levels are much lower among younger groups, at 71.6% of people aged 65 to 69, 60.8% of 60- to 64-year-olds, 51.5% of 55 to 59-year-olds and 41.8% of 50- to 54-year-olds.

All people aged 50 and over are able to book an appointment for the booster, providing they had their last jab at least three months ago.

Doses are also available for frontline health and care workers, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

HEALTH Admissions
(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for coronavirus looks to have levelled off at just over 9,000.

The figure had been on an upwards path since the start of December, though in recent days this trend has come to a halt, with 9,332 patients recorded as having Covid-19 on January 4, down 1% on the previous week.

Hospital numbers topped 17,000 during the wave of infections in winter 2021/22.

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions in England fell last week, according to figures (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions in England fell last week, according to figures (Victoria Jones/PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented