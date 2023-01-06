Unite ambulance workers to stage further strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Unite ambulance workers to stage further strike

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 5:11 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 6:07 pm
Unite said the strike marks an escalation in the dispute (Alamy/PA)
Unite said the strike marks an escalation in the dispute (Alamy/PA)

Another strike by ambulance workers has been announced in the bitter dispute over pay and staffing.

Unite said its ambulance members will walk out on January 23.

The union said it will work with local trusts to ensure life and limb emergency cover.

More than 2,600 ambulance workers in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales will be involved in the walkout.

Unite said the strike marks an escalation in the dispute as more workers will take action than during a previous strike last month.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s ambulance workers have been left with no option but to take industrial action. They are fighting to protect patients, to save the ambulance service and the NHS itself, as well as providing for their families.

“The Government has had months to intervene and end this dispute but has failed to do so. They choose to attack NHS workers rather than get more money for the NHS from profiteering companies. They repeatedly refuse to sit down and negotiate in order to resolve the dispute.

“The talks the Government has lined up for Monday yet again look like nothing more than a smokescreen and are clearly not a negotiation on NHS pay.

“But this is real and urgent. NHS staff need their bills paying now. Vital health workers are leaving the service now. Patients are suffering and dying now. The Prime Minister needs to step up to the moment and lead. That is what he is paid for.”

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said: “The Government has repeatedly missed open goals to resolve this dispute. Unions have been invited to talk and then told they can’t talk about pay, in a pay dispute.

“The Government must get its head out of the sand and finally enter into serious negotiations about pay in order to avert further industrial action. The general public must be as mystified as our ambulance workers as to why the Government is not moving heaven and earth to solve this dispute.”

In line with the previous industrial action, Unite’s representatives will be working at a local level to agree derogations to ensure that emergency cover is in place during the strike.

The industrial action will be for 24 hours from 0001 until 2359 in Wales, the North West, North East and East Midlands. The West Midlands strike will be for 12 hours from 0600 to 1800.

Unite members employed by the Welsh Ambulance Service will also be taking an initial day of industrial action on January 19.

Ambulance workers in Unison are also striking on January 23.

Unison and the GMB are holding a joint ambulance strike next Wednesday.

NHS Providers’ interim chief executive, Saffron Cordery, said: “Another strike will pile even more pressure on already overstretched NHS services. There is huge strain on the whole health and social care system and trusts fear that more strikes will just make an extremely challenging situation worse.

“We understand how strongly ambulance staff feel and how below-inflation pay awards, the cost-of-living crisis, severe staff shortages and ever-increasing workloads have brought them to this point.

“There must be serious talks, specifically about pay, between the Government and unions to avert any more strikes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge reopens more than six hours later following police incident
2
Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of tragic New County Hotel fire in Perth
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job
4
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
5
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
6
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
7
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
8
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
9
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
10
The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire
Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

More from Press and Journal

He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return - and confirms other loanees…
A seal pup was allegedly attacked by two husky-type dogs at a nature reserve.
Police launch probe after seal pup allegedly attacked by husky-type dogs at Newburgh
Edward Joseph Clark has went missing. Image: Police Scotland.
59-year-old man missing from Aberdeen
Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell. Image: Police Scotland.
'Nobody should ever go to a hotel and never go home': Tributes paid to…
The documentary is presented by BBC Alba TV anchor Mairi Rodgers. Image: BBC Alba.
BBC Alba to air new documentary based on Aberdeen's street art festival
The overall champion prize in ANM's anniversary show and sale went to Steven Smith, pictured with children Lily and Jack, and sponsor Eric Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone
Seth Gilliam walking dead teen wolf aberdeen comic con
The Walking Dead and Teen Wolf star announced for Aberdeen Comic Con
Mick Cullen, known as Speedo Mick, is embarking on his final walking challenge - braving freezing conditions in just his trademark blue Speedos. Image: Nigel Keene/ Shutterstock
Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp
CR0040475 Katrina Macarthur - Inverurie Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Aberdeen and Northern Marts anniversary show and sale of store cattle. Friday, January 6, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Strong trade kicks off 2023 at Thainstone
Golden Eagle platform. Image: CNOOC
MPs warn of risk posed by Chinese North Sea investments

Editor's Picks

Most Commented