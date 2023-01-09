Educate children on how to use NHS – top pharmacist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Educate children on how to use NHS – top pharmacist

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 11:44 am
Thorrun Govind has called for children to be educated from a young age about when and where to seek NHS care (PA)
Thorrun Govind has called for children to be educated from a young age about when and where to seek NHS care (PA)

Children should be educated from a young age about how to use the NHS appropriately, a top pharmacist has said.

In a bid to reduce the number of people who turn up at A&E unnecessarily, people have been urged to make sure they are seeking care from the best source.

Thorrun Govind, a community pharmacist and chair of the English board of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said even community pharmacists are seeing patients who could care for themselves at home, as she called for better education to help people understand when and where to seek care.

She told Times Radio: “Sometimes we see people who are not in the appropriate place for healthcare services. So sometimes people who don’t need to go to A&E, for example, are going there rather than to their community pharmacy.

“And sometimes it may mean that they don’t even need to go to their community pharmacy because the community pharmacy teams can provide them with advice on how they can look after themselves at home.

“So it’s really about getting patients in a place where they can support themselves and to make sure that they’re accessing care at the right place.”

Ms Govind added: “We are increasingly seeing people in community pharmacy who could support their own self-care at home with assisting them to do that.

“So I think it’s really about making sure that people feel enabled at home as well to be able to look after themselves and know also when they might need to be seeking care elsewhere in the health service.”

She said: “We also need to encourage people to look after themselves because that’s also part of educating the public.

“We’d like to see more education in schools as well so when children are young, they understand about the parts of the health service and where people should best get care.”

