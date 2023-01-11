Maternity care in England ‘deteriorating’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Maternity care in England ‘deteriorating’

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 2:37 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 3:39 pm
A health watchdog has sounded the alarm over a “concerning decline” in women’s experiences with maternity services (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A health watchdog has sounded the alarm over a “concerning decline” in women’s experiences with maternity services.

Fewer women feel they always got the help they needed during labour and birth, many were disappointed at the amount of time their partners could stay with them after the delivery of their babies, and a significant number reported that they did not feel listened to when they raised concerns.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it has noticed a “deterioration” over the last five years in the ratings women gave their care.

It came as a major new national poll showed a “statistically significant downward trend” on most measures examined to track maternity care across the country.

In particular, concerns were raised about staff availability, confidence and trust, as well as kindness and understanding of staff.

Ratings also tumbled for whether women felt they had been treated with dignity and respect, the amount of information provided to mothers, and their concerns about being listened to.

Some 21,000 women across England who had received care at one of 121 NHS trusts took part in the national survey, which found:

– Women were less likely to report that they were always able to get help during labour and birth – down to 63% in 2022 compared with 72% in 2019.

– There was a decline in the proportion who felt they could always get help after birth in hospital – 57% said they were “always” able to get help, down from 62% in 2019.

– Some 63% said they received help and advice abut their baby’s health and progress – down from 71% in 2017 to 63% in 2022, although this was a slight rise on 2021 (60%).

– Just over two-thirds (69%) reported “definitely” having confidence and trust in the staff delivering their antenatal care.

– Seven in 10 reported always being given the help they needed when they contacted midwives and health visitors after their babies were born – down from 79% in 2019.

– There has also been a downward trend for mothers “always” being treated with kindness and understanding while in hospital after the birth, from 74% to 71% between 2017 and 2022.

– Some 90% said their partner or someone else could be involved as much as they wanted during labour or birth – but this is still down from 96% in 2017.

– But just 41% of women felt that their partners had been able to be with them as much as they waned after giving birth – prompting a charity to call for a change in policy.

– Some 77% said that if they raised a concern during labour and birth, they felt it was taken seriously, down from 81% in 2017.

– And 85% said they were always treat with respect and dignity during labour, down from 89% in the 2019 survey.

The report authors wrote: “At a national level the 2022 maternity survey shows that women’s experiences of care have deteriorated in the last five years.”

They noted that, out of 26 measures studied, there was a “significant downward trend” in 21 of those.

Victoria Vallance, from the CQC, said: “These results show that far too many women feel their care could have been better.

“The trend analysis carried out this year reveals a concerning decline over time, particularly in relation to accessing information and support and getting help when it was most needed.

“This reflects the increasing pressures on frontline staff as they continue in their efforts to provide high-quality maternity care with the resources available.

“It also echoes what maternity staff attending CQC’s roundtable event last year told us about the exceptionally demanding circumstances in which they are operating and the need for greater support to help manage the challenges they face.”

Commenting on the survey, Angela McConville, chief executive of the National Childbirth Trust (NCT), said: “Maternity services in England are categorically falling short of women’s expectations.

“A woman who gives birth today may have a worse experience of NHS maternity services than if she gave birth five years ago. Time usually leads to progress, but we’re seeing the opposite.

“Today, women are less likely to report getting the help they need during labour, birth and antenatally, to get information to make informed decisions about their care, and to feel that any concerns about their care are taken seriously.

“This is not all the impact of the Covid pandemic but is directly associated with long-term under-investment in the staffing of maternity services.

“It is unacceptable that less than half of women say that their partner or someone close to them was able to stay with them as much as they’d like after giving birth.

“Trusts must immediately enable partners’ presence at in-hospital postnatal care so that mothers are never left without food and water, emotional support, access to a bathroom and help to lift and feed their baby.”

Maternity care in the NHS has been thrown into the spotlight after several high-profile inquiries – including the Ockenden Review and the investigation into maternity services in East Kent.

Matthew Jolly, national clinical director for maternity and women’s health for the NHS in England, said: “The CQC survey results show the ongoing impact of the pandemic on maternity services, and while the majority of women were positive about their interactions with staff and the information provided, other findings show the implications of sustained workforce challenges and reinforce the need for further improvements to maternity services.

“We continue to take action to strengthen maternity services across the country – we’re investing £165m annually to grow our workforce, strengthen leadership and improve culture, while continuing to work closely with NHS trusts and our partners to make necessary improvements and ensure that we provide the best possible services for mothers, babies and their families.”

Editor's Picks