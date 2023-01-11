Scotland’s largest health board pauses non-urgent elective care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s largest health board pauses non-urgent elective care

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 8:00 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 9:16 pm
Scotland’s biggest health board has told patients they will have to wait for non-urgent elective procedures as it prioritises urgent treatment and cancer care (David Oates Photography/Alamy/PA)
Scotland’s biggest health board has told patients they will have to wait for non-urgent elective procedures as it prioritises urgent treatment and cancer care.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde on Wednesday apologised to patients as it announced a pause to non-urgent elective procedures and pledged to “make every possible effort to offer them an alternative date at the first opportunity”.

The health board’s announcement came a day after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf gave the health service an extra £8 million of taxpayers’ money to help it deal with the “extraordinary pressures” in the midst of the “single most challenging winter that the NHS in Scotland has ever faced”.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “Our services, like the whole of NHS Scotland, are facing major pressures, including significant Covid, flu and norovirus cases, and our staff are doing all they can to meet this demand.

“To support our A&E departments, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has taken the decision to pause non-urgent elective procedures to prioritise urgent treatment and cancer care.

“This decision was not taken lightly and is under constant review.

“We would like to apologise to patients waiting for an elective procedure. We will make every possible effort to offer them an alternative date at the first opportunity.”

The health board follows NHS Arran and Ayrshire and NHS Borders in taking the step as pressure on the health service increases.

On Tuesday, the health secretary told MSPs “further guidance has been issued to health boards to make it absolutely clear that they can and should take steps to protect critical and life-saving care” and that he believed they were “best placed to judge what reasonable measures should be taken”.

“Those measures could include opening or procuring additional capacity, moving staff to areas of pressure, increased engagement with the third sector, and, potentially, delivering a different model of care for a short period,” he told the Scottish Parliament.

Earlier this week Nicola Sturgeon admitted Scotland’s hospitals were “almost completely full”, with them surpassing 95% of their capacity on January 4 compared with pre-pandemic levels of 87%.

The First Minister said high levels of flu and rising Strep A cases were to blame, alongside delayed discharges, of which 1,700 people were waiting to leave hospital but could not.

After NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde became the latest to announce a pause on non-urgent procedures, Scottish Conservative health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane branded the “worrying announcement” as an “admission of the huge pressure Scotland’s largest health board is under as a result of Humza Yousaf’s chronic mismanagement of our NHS”.

“This may be a necessary emergency measure to alleviate pressure and allow GGC (NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde) to focus on its most urgent and life-threatening cases, but it will lead to further delays and backlogs down the line to already unacceptable waiting times for treatment,” he said.

“The SNP’s dire workforce planning has left our health service desperately short of frontline staff and unable to meet patient demand.”

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said the move would “lead to patients missing out on important procedures so that staff can be reprioritised to keep A&E above water”.

“This deadly crisis is not the result of the pandemic, nor has it been caused by the flu – the root cause of this crisis is this incompetent SNP government,” she said.

“Hardworking staff are being abandoned and feel unable to provide top-quality care. Patient safety is being compromised and lives are being lost.

“This cannot go on. Humza Yousaf must go and make way for a Health Secretary that will act.”

