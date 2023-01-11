Long Covid effects ‘resolve in a year’ for most with mild illness – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long Covid effects ‘resolve in a year’ for most with mild illness – study

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 11:33 pm
A study suggests long Covid symptoms resolve for most with a initial mild infection within a year (PA)
A study suggests long Covid symptoms resolve for most with a initial mild infection within a year (PA)

People who suffer long-term effects after a mild bout of Covid-19 should expect for their symptoms to resolve within a year, researchers have suggested.

Some with ongoing effects after illness have been concerned that lingering symptoms will not disappear but academics said that “mild disease does not lead to serious or chronic long-term morbidity”.

The team of Israeli researchers compared data on people who had not been infected with the virus with people who suffered a mild form of the disease – meaning they were sick but did not require hospital care.

They also examined information on lingering symptoms after infection – both among vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The team looked at information on almost two million people registered with a healthcare provider in Israel who had taken a Covid-19 test between March 2020 and October 2021.

Data on almost 300,000 people who had a confirmed mild case of Covid was compared with the same number of people who had not tested positive for the disease.

Researchers looked at information on a number of symptoms linked to long Covid including loss of taste and smell, breathing problems, concentration and memory issues – also known as brain fog; weakness, palpitations and dizziness, among others.

They found that symptoms of long Covid “remained for several months” but mostly resolved within a year.

They also discovered that the risk of “lingering” breathing problems was more common among people who had not received a Covid-19 jab compared with those who had.

“Although the long Covid phenomenon has been feared and discussed since the beginning of the pandemic, we observed that most health outcomes arising after a mild disease course remained for several months and returned to normal within the first year,” the academics wrote in The BMJ.

“This nationwide dataset of patients with mild Covid-19 suggests that mild disease does not lead to serious or chronic long-term morbidity and adds a small continuous burden on healthcare providers.

Woman with shortness of breath
ONS data showed shortness of breath is one of the most common symptoms reported (Alamy/PA)

“Importantly, the risk for lingering dyspnoea was reduced in vaccinated patients with breakthrough infection compared with unvaccinated people, while risks of all other outcomes were comparable.”

They said the largest number of long term symptoms for at least six months was found among those aged 41 to 60 compared with other age groups.

Children had an “increased risk of a small number of outcomes during the early phase” which generally returned to normal later on.

Researchers also found no difference in the course of a long Covid disease based on the strain of the virus the patient was likely to be infected with – including the original strain, the Alpha and Delta variants.

But they added more work on long Covid cases from the Omicron variant would help clarify whether different variants carry different levels of risk of long Covid.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that at the start of December last year, an estimated 2.1 million people in the UK were experiencing self-reported long Covid.

Among this group, 57% reported that their symptoms had continued for at least a year and some 645,000 said they were first infected two years previously.

According to the ONS data, fatigue is the most common symptom reported, followed by difficulty concentrating, shortness of breath and muscle ache.

Long Covid is defined as symptoms continuing for more than four weeks after infection.

