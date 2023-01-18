Dementia experts call for hearing tests to start at age 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dementia experts call for hearing tests to start at age 30

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 12:05 am
(Alamy)
(Alamy)

Normalising hearing checks among adults in their 30s could help ward off some dementias in later life, experts have suggested.

Maintaining good hearing is one of a number of steps people can take to reduce their risk of dementia, according to the new Think Brain Health Check-In from Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The online checker highlights the steps people can take to try and ward off some dementias.

A new poll of 2,200 UK adults, conducted by YouGov on behalf of the charity, found that while 35% of people said they’ve had concerns about their hearing, more than half of those (59%) reported that they have not done anything about it.

Several studies have identified a relationship between hearing loss and dementia risk.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the new brain health checker, Dr Sarah Bauermeister, senior scientist at Dementia Platforms UK, said: “In my own research, we found that hearing aid users had a 50% lower risk of mild cognitive impairment if they wore their hearing aid for their hearing impairment compared to those who did not use their hearing aids.

“And this was in a study of over 4,000 individuals from the National Alzheimer’s Disease Coordinating Centre.

“In our second study of 2,000 people with hearing impairment (and mild cognitive impairment), we found that these people, if they had hearing impairment and wore their hearing aid, the progression from mild cognitive impairment to dementia was reduced by 27%.”

She added: “It is very important that hearing aids are more accessible, more affordable, and can more easily be used by those that have hearing impairment.

“Our current work is reviewing the difficulties of fitting a hearing aid for someone with mild cognitive impairment or dementia, because although we can see in the research that it does protect against cognitive impairment, if someone can’t fit or use a hearing aid, then this effect is then decreased.

“So regular hearing checks at all population levels is very important and this is across the lifespan so that it’s normalised to have a hearing check whether you’re 30 or 40.

“And then if we normalise hearing checks, it will normalise the wearing of a hearing aid, and the stigma will then be reduced about wearing a hearing aid.”

She added that maintaining good hearing health could also help reduce other dementia risk factors including social isolation and physical inactivity.

“If we start looking at hearing aid use this can help with social isolation, which is another one of our risk factors,” she said.

“And this social isolation in turn is associated with poor mental health or depression which can double the risk of dementia on its own.

“And so factors to reduce risk need not be considered in isolation.

“Hearing loss has been shown to result in a physical inactivity, which in turn may lead to obesity and increase in type two diabetes.

“So by addressing a major risk factor in midlife, such as hearing aid use, we could potentially reduce for further factors.”

“People with hearing impairments are at a higher risk of falls, which in turn it falling is the leading cause of traumatic brain injury and older adults above the age of 80.”

– The new Alzheimer’s Research UK Think Brain Health Check-In tool can be found at: alzheimersresearchuk.org/brain-health/think-brain-health/

