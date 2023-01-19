Nurses and ambulance workers continue strikes in England and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Nurses and ambulance workers continue strikes in England and Wales

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 10:47 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 2:07 pm
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) chief executive Pat Cullen joins RCN members on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London, as nurses take industrial action over pay. Picture date: Thursday January 19, 2023.
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) chief executive Pat Cullen joins RCN members on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London, as nurses take industrial action over pay. Picture date: Thursday January 19, 2023.

Thousands of nurses across England are continuing to strike in a dispute over pay while around 1,000 ambulance workers in Wales have also walked out.

The NHS is advising people who are seriously injured or ill to still phone 999 but to call 111 or visit the 111 website for non-urgent care.

It comes as health leaders begin to make contingency plans for what could be the biggest walkout in the history of the NHS.

Unions representing nurses and ambulance workers are scheduled to strike on the same day – February 6.

Further strikes are planned throughout February and March, with the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers both expressing concern about how the NHS will cope and urging the Government to talk to unions about pay.

On Wednesday, a former Cabinet minister was branded “heartless and out of touch”  for suggesting nurses who use food banks are careless with budgeting.

Speaking on BBC Radio Tees on Wednesday, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Tory MP Simon Clarke told nurses that “something is wrong with your budgeting” if they are relying on handouts.

The Liz Truss supporter, who was secretary of state for levelling up under her brief premiership, said: “I’m afraid if you are using a food bank and you are earning the average nurse’s salary of £35,000 a year then something is wrong with your budgeting, because £35,000 a year is not a salary on which you ought to be relying on a food bank.”

Asked about the comments on Thursday, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the Government must balance pay demands with “recognising we also have to be careful stewards of public money overall”.

Asked if he agrees “with Cabinet colleagues that nurses are excellent at saving lives but hopeless with their finances”, Mr Gove told Kay Burley on Sky News: “No, I would never put it that way.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

“I think we appreciate that nurses, everyone who’s working on the front line in the National Health Service, is doing an amazing job, and my thanks and gratitude to nurses today is something I want to express very deeply and personally.

“I also think that when we’re looking at the pay claims that are being made by people within the National Health Service, and also people in other parts of the public sector, we have to balance making sure we do everything we can to reward them for their hard work with recognising that we also have to be careful stewards of public money overall.

“What we can’t do is necessarily accede to every demand in the public sector for pay increases because we don’t want to be in a position where the public finances overall are out of control.”

Asked again if his colleagues are wrong to criticise nurses for the way they manage their money, he said: “I would never criticise nurses for something like that, I think the most important thing to do is to recognise that people who are working in the NHS are people who’ve dedicated their lives to a caring profession…”

Regarding the joint action on February 6, Mr Gove said the Government would prefer there not to be “any strikes at all and we prefer there not to be co-ordinated strike action of this kind”.

Joining nurses on a London picket line on Thursday morning, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) chief executive, Pat Cullen, told the PA news agency: “I want to find myself at a negotiating table.

“Let’s sit down, I will lay out my stall for nursing staff, they (the Government) will have the opportunity to do that, and let’s come to an agreement, but that agreement needs to be about 2022/23 and resolve the dispute for these brilliant people.”

The Government has suggested any pay negotiations would look at the future pay award for 2023/24.

Ms Cullen said: “It is over to the Prime Minister to grab the olive branch.

“I have said for every single day that I want to meet with Rishi Sunak. That’s an obligation he has – and it is absolutely something I will do any time of the day or night.

“The strike will end when this Government does the decent thing for the nursing staff that they have pushed out on to picket lines and give them a decent wage and allow them back in to look after their patients, because that’s what they want to do.”

She said nurses have been left “deeply disappointed” after Health Secretary Steve Barclay ruled out a compromise 10% pay settlement.

The RCN has previously suggested this is the level at which the dispute may end.

She said: “Every nurse I have spoken to is deeply disappointed.

“They say this is just another move to turn their backs on the fantastic nursing staff that have kept us all going through a very, very incredible period, which was the pandemic and long before it.”

Commenting on the combined strike action scheduled for February 6, Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of the NHS Providers organisation, said on Wednesday: “The prospect of ambulance workers and nurses striking on the same day is a huge concern.

“It could be the biggest day of industrial action the NHS has ever seen…

“We need ministers to get round the table with the unions urgently to deal with the key issue of pay for this financial year, otherwise there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, added: “This escalation takes us deeper in to the situation NHS leaders have been warning against – a war of attrition between the Government and unions spanning several months at a time when NHS services are seeing unprecedented pressures.”

Speaking to broadcasters at a police station in London on Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said talks were “ongoing and we’re keen to find a constructive way forward and bring these strikes to an end.”

Both the RCN and GMB have asked for above-inflation rises.

The Government has given NHS staff an average of 4.75%, with everyone guaranteed at least £1,400.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented