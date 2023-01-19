Highest weekly number of flu deaths recorded for 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highest weekly number of flu deaths recorded for 20 years

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 11:36 am
Scotland recorded the highest weekly number of flu deaths in 20 years last week (Yui Mok/PA)
Scotland recorded the highest weekly number of flu deaths in 20 years last week (Yui Mok/PA)

Scotland recorded the highest weekly number of flu deaths in 20 years last week, figures show.

Statistics released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Thursday show the deaths of 121 people from flu were registered, an increase of 91 from the previous week.

The number of people who died as a result of Covid-19 also increased last week, with 101 fatalities registered that mentioned the virus on the death certificate, up 17 from the previous week.

As of January 15, 16,568 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Nine people in total have died as a result of adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine, with four further deaths where an adverse effect was mentioned on the death certificate.

There was no change to this number in December 2022.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland last week was 2,020, which is 29% higher than the five-year average.

The standardised death rate for Covid-19 rose in December – 59 per 100,000 compared to 40 in 100,000 the previous month.

Throughout the pandemic, the highest death rate for Covid was 585 in 100,000 in April 2020.

Around 93% of people whose deaths involved Covid between March 2020 and December 2022 had at least one pre-existing condition, with the most common being dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 101 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 17 more than in the previous week.

“Deaths involving influenza have risen in recent weeks.

“There were 121 deaths where influenza was mentioned on the death certificate in week two of this year, up from 91 in the previous week. This is the highest weekly number of flu deaths registered in over 20 years.”

