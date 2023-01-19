Line Of Duty star warns Government that dementia research is being ‘neglected’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Line Of Duty star warns Government that dementia research is being ‘neglected’

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 2:55 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 4:38 pm
Dame Arlene Phillips and Vicky McClure deliver an open letter to 10 Downing Street (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Dame Arlene Phillips and Vicky McClure deliver an open letter to 10 Downing Street (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Actress Vicky McClure has urged the Government to do more for people with dementia, claiming research into “the UK’s biggest killer is currently being neglected”.

The Line Of Duty star delivered a letter to Downing Street on Thursday which urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak not to let dementia “slip down the political agenda”.

The letter has been signed by 36,000 people and calls on the Government to deliver on Conservative Party commitments on dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society chief executive Kate Lee said it calls for “a massive reform of social care, a visionary 10-year plan for dementia, and the National Dementia Mission funding to unlock treatments for people now and in the future”.

The charity said it welcomed previous dementia commitments by the Government but now fears they are “falling by the wayside”, while McClure has accused ministers of “failing” sufferers.

Standing outside Number 10 Downing Street, McClure, who is also known for her role in This Is England, told the PA news agency: “Dementia is heartbreaking, watching a loved one not remember who you are, watching a loved one not be able to drive themselves to the shop that they’ve drove to for the last 50 years, seeing people that are diagnosed not just in their 70s and 80s and 90s, in their 40s, 50s and 60s, people aren’t getting diagnosed properly as well.”

She said “the amount of research for the UK’s biggest killer is currently being neglected”.

She said she was “aware of the mess the country’s in financially” but added: “They can afford to do something, and my emotional reaction to it is I’m fed up.”

Alzheimer’s Society letter to Rishi Sunak
Actress Vicky McClure delivers an open letter to 10 Downing Street, London, demanding the Government urgently fulfil their promises on dementia (PA)

In a message to the Government, McClure, who co-founded the Our Dementia Choir and is an Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, added: “There will be people in there who will go through this.

“And often, if you’ve never been through something you don’t quite understand what it means and how it feels.

“And the feeling of losing a loved one and all of a sudden your whole world being completely shook up, you’re not going to be able to be in Parliament any more, you’re not going to be able to be an MP, you’re going to have to step away and become a carer.

“And that is going to mean you’re going to get £67.50 a week, and on top of that you’ve got to be emotionally there for your partner.

“The distress that it causes to families is horrific.

“We need the support to make sure people are given the simplest of things and at the moment if feels as though there is not really anything in place.”

Alzheimer’s Society letter to Rishi Sunak
From left,  Dame Arlene Phillips, Vicky McClure, Ananga Moonesinghe, who lives with dementia, Kate Lee, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Society, Debbie Abrahams MP and Elliot Colburn MP delivers an open letter to 10 Downing Street, London (PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips, who is also an ambassador for the charity, also delivered the letter to Number 10.

She told the PA news agency: “This isn’t just an old age disease, this is able-bodied people whose memory is no longer working blocking hospital beds and being complained about because there is nowhere for them to go, there are not enough homes, there are not enough well-run homes and families are absolutely desperate to find hope, to find research to find anything that gives them a moment of relief that there’s something that can be done.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We want a society where every person with dementia, their families and carers, receive high quality, compassionate care, from diagnosis through to end of life.

“We invested £17 million in tackling dementia waiting lists and increasing diagnosis rates last year and we have committed to double the funding for dementia research to £160 million a year by 2024/25.

“We are making up to £7.5 billion over the next two years available to support adult social care and discharge – the biggest funding increase in history – and are promoting careers in care through our annual domestic recruitment campaign and by investing £15 million to increase international recruitment of carers.”

