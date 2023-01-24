Highest number of weekly excess deaths for nearly two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Highest number of weekly excess deaths for nearly two years

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 11:34 am
The number of excess deaths registered each week in England and Wales has hit its highest total for nearly two years (James Manning/PA)
The number of excess deaths registered each week in England and Wales has hit its highest total for nearly two years (James Manning/PA)

The number of excess deaths registered each week in England and Wales has hit its highest total for nearly two years.

Some 17,381 deaths were registered in the seven days to January 13 – 2,837 above average for the time of year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the highest number of excess deaths since 3,429 in the week to February 12 2021, when the UK was experiencing its second wave of Covid-19 infections and vaccinations had only recently begun.

On that occasion, deaths involving coronavirus accounted for 37% of all those registered.

But in the most recent week, Covid-19 accounted for just 5% of the total – meaning other factors are likely to be driving the high level of mortality.

Excess deaths, sometimes known as extra deaths, are the number of deaths that are above the average for the same period in previous years.

High levels of excess deaths mean many more people than usual are dying.

This winter has seen a sharp spike in the figures, with deaths 21% and 20% above average in the last two weeks of December, followed by 14% and 20% in the first two weeks of January.

(PA Graphics)

Health experts have suggested a number of factors could be behind the increase, with Covid-19 playing only a minor part.

The surge in flu cases in the run-up to Christmas is likely to have had an impact.

The latest data shows deaths involving flu and pneumonia accounted for nearly a quarter (24%) of all of those registered in England and Wales in the first two weeks of the year.

Deaths where flu and pneumonia were recorded as the underlying cause of death accounted for 9% of registrations in the week to January 6 and 8% in the latest week – levels not seen since before the pandemic.

Veena Raleigh, senior fellow at health charity The King’s Fund, said other factors driving excess deaths include “unmet healthcare needs during the pandemic” and “unprecedented pressures on NHS services”.

Halting and reversing the trend in extra deaths needs these factors to be “addressed urgently”, she added, with vaccination programmes “a priority as Covid-19 continues its relentless march, along with flu and pneumonia in recent weeks”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…
From left: Angus E (son) and Angus A (MacMillan (father) have launched MacMillan Spirits. Image: DC Thomson Design team
Uist father and son duo release first products by MacMillan Spirits ahead of Benbecula…
To go with story by Alistair Munro. council by-election Picture shows; Highland Council HQ. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook/DCT Date; Unknown; 17b2facf-1fec-41ba-b217-0e12e856b6ce Picture by SANDY McCOOK 23rd February '16 Highland Council Budget meetings file pics. Highland Council Headquarters in Inverness.
Teacher strike shuts the doors at all Highland schools
Visitors to beautiful Kinlochewe rely on the public toilets. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Unusual weather flip from Atlantic causes mild spell in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands while…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented