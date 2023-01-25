Ambulance handover delays put 57,000 patients at risk of harm, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Ambulance handover delays put 57,000 patients at risk of harm, report warns

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 4:22 pm Updated: January 25, 2023, 6:23 pm
Concerns have been raised about the impact of ambulance handover delays (PA)
Concerns have been raised about the impact of ambulance handover delays (PA)

Thousands of people suffered harm as a result of delays in ambulances handing over patients to A&E teams in December, according to a new report.

The Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) said 6,000 people are estimated to have suffered “severe harm” as a result of ambulances being delayed for more than an hour at the doors of emergency departments last month.

As many as 57,000 experienced “potential harm”, according to a new AACE report, which covers ambulance handover delays across England throughout December.

It states: “Longer patient handover delays reached unprecedented levels in December, with the 227,000 hours lost double that of December 2021.”

Official NHS data shows the proportion of ambulance patients who waited at least 30 minutes to be handed to A&E teams was 44% in the week between Christmas and new year – the highest on record.

Some 26% of ambulances waited over an hour in the week ending January 1, according to NHS England.

The AACE report states that some 36,000 patients were delayed at least two hours, with 23,000 waiting more than three.

It says the average handover time nearly doubled in the last year – increasing from 29 minutes in December 2021 to 55 minutes in December 2022.

Martin Flaherty, AACE managing director, said: “Our December 2022 data for handover delays at hospital emergency departments shows some of the worst figures we have recorded to date and clearly underlines that not enough is being done to reduce and eradicate these dangerous, unsafe and harmful occurrences.

“At a national level, the average handover time has nearly doubled over the past 12 months, increasing from 29 minutes in December 2021 to 55 minutes in December 2022.

“However, it is particularly worrying that longer delays – those that continue over one, two and three hours – reached unprecedented levels in December.

Ambulances
Ambulance chiefs said it is ‘particularly worrying’ that long handover delays reached unprecedented levels in December (PA)

“The impact on patients is significant and we estimate that around 57,000 patients experienced potential harm as a result of long handover delays in December 2022, with around 6,000 of these experiencing severe harm.

“This does not take into account patients in the community who we were unable to attend due to resources being held at local emergency departments, so the real figure is likely to be much higher.

“We are also acutely aware of how difficult these current working conditions are for ambulance service employees and the considerable impact they are having on their mental health and wellbeing.

“We know that there are good examples of hospitals that are managing their handover delays effectively, and we are doing all we can to help share best practice when it occurs, but now is the time for firm leadership on this vital issue if we are to reduce and eradicate these tremendously damaging delays.”

Commenting on the report, Sara Gorton, head of health at the union Unison said: “On the Government’s watch, the ambulance service has gone from being under pressure during the winter to barely coping all year round. No wonder people are leaving faster than new recruits can be appointed.

“A better deal on pay and a serious plan to tackle staffing shortages can’t come soon enough.”

The NHS has said it faced the “twindemic” of flu and Covid while also struggling to discharge medically fit patients from hospital into social care.

A spokesman for the health service in England said: “Last month the NHS responded to over 100,000 of the most serious emergency ambulance call-outs, as well as answering over one million 999 calls – both the highest totals on record for December, as the ‘twindemic’ of flu and Covid-19 resulted in increased demand.

“NHS staff are working hard to reach patients as quickly as possible and it is vital the public continue to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency, as well as using NHS 111 online for other health needs where they will receive clinical advice on the best next steps to take.”

Chris Hopson, chief strategy officer for NHS England, told the House of Commons’ Health and Social Care Committee on Tuesday: “We prepared for this winter, we prepared for it earlier than we had done before.

“The issue was always going to be this winter was the degree to which we saw prevalence of both Covid and flu and the degree to which they combined.”

He said that on December 29, more than a quarter of NHS beds were occupied by people with flu, Covid or those who needed to be discharged to social care.

One senior medic told the committee that December was the “worst ever” in emergency departments.

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “We’ve certainly had the worst ever December we’ve had – if you look at performance figures on every metric, what went on in December was terrible.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are taking action to improve access to urgent and emergency care – including investing up to £250 million to free up hospital beds, alleviate pressures on A&E and unblock delays in handing patients over from ambulances.

“This is on top of £500 million to speed up the safe discharge of patients and creating the equivalent of 7,000 more beds as well as establishing 24/7 data-driven system control centres in every local area to manage demand and capacity.

“Hours lost to ambulance handover delays fell by over 61% in the week ending January 15, the lowest figure so far this winter, and the NHS will shortly set out detailed recovery plans for urgent and emergency care to reduce waiting times for patients.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’ – Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented