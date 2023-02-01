Microplastics used in packaging and paint discovered in human veins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Microplastics used in packaging and paint discovered in human veins

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 7:03 pm
(Alamy)
(Alamy)

Microplastics used in food packaging and paint have been found in human veins.

A new study suggests microplastics can pass through blood vessels to vascular tissue but scientists said it was not clear yet what the implications are for human health.

A team from the University of Hull and Hull York Medical School, with researchers from the Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, analysed human saphenous vein tissue taken from patients undergoing heart bypass surgery in a small pilot study.

They found 15 microplastic particles per gram of vein tissue and five different polymer types in the tissue.

The most prominent included alkyd resin – found in synthetic paint, varnishes and enamels; polyvinyl acetate (PVAC) – an adhesive found in food packaging and nylon; and EVOH and EVA – used in flexible packaging materials.

Professor Jeanette Rotchell, an environmental toxicologist at the University of Hull, said: “We were surprised to find them. We already know microplastics are in blood, from a study by Dutch colleagues last year.

“But it was not clear whether they could cross blood vessels into vascular tissue and this work would suggest they can do just that.

“Whilst we don’t yet know the implications of this on human health, what we can say is that from studies using cells grown in dishes, they cause inflammation and stress responses.”

The study, published in journal Plos One, showed the levels of microplastics observed were similar to, or higher than, those reported for colon and lung tissues.

Saphenous veins are blood vessels in the legs which help send blood from the legs and feet back up to the heart.

The veins consist of three layers of tissue and are widely used in coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) procedures.

Around 40-50% of CABG procedures ultimately fail after 10 years due to a variety of factors, which are not always clear.

Until now, no studies have examined whether microplastics can infiltrate or cross any biological barrier, including blood vessels, or examined any potential link between environmental microplastic exposure and CABG outcomes.

Professor Rotchell said: “The characterisation of types and levels of microplastics can now inform experiments to determine vascular health impacts, including any potential link between environmental microplastic exposure and CABG outcomes.”

Professor Mahmoud Loubani, a co-author and Honorary Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, said: “Failure of saphenous vein grafts has been a long-standing issue following coronary artery bypass surgery. It is an effective treatment but the longevity is limited by deterioration in the patency of the veins.

“The presence of these microplastics in the veins may well play a role in damaging the inside of the vein leading to it becoming blocked with the passage of time. We do need to identify if there is any correlation and figure out ways of maybe removing the microplastics.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592z)
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Workers gathered at St Nicholas Square to protect their right to strike. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
To go with story by David Mackay. Rex Hamilton-Goddard haircut for Little Princess Trust Picture shows; Rex Hamilton-Goddard. Crathie. Supplied by Supplied by family Date; 01/02/2023
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board makes the first cast. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
Can coffee lover Andy Morton squeeze in a few extra cups before hitting his daily limit? That depends where he gets his coffee from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented