Barbara Windsor’s legacy is about dementia not just ‘bra flying off’ – widower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Barbara Windsor’s legacy is about dementia not just ‘bra flying off’ – widower

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 3:42 pm
Dame Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell delivered an Alzheimer’s Society open letter to 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dame Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell delivered an Alzheimer’s Society open letter to 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dame Barbara Windsor’s legacy is “more than her bra flying off in Carry On Camping”, her widower said, as Babs’ Army prepares to battle through the TCS London Marathon to fundraise for dementia research.

The former EastEnders and Carry On actress campaigned for more funding to find a cure or a way to halt dementia following her own diagnosis from Alzheimer’s.

Dame Barbara was also credited with helping others to speak openly about their own experiences of dementia after the decision to make her diagnosis public.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Barbara Windsor was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (John Stillwell/PA)

She died on December 10 2020, aged 83, and her widower Scott Mitchell said: “The legacy is more than her bra flying off in Carry On Camping.

“Her legacy will live on.”

Dame Barbara discovered she was suffering from Alzheimer’s in 2014 and the couple went public with her diagnosis four years later.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2015 – London
Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell arriving for The Pride of Britain Awards 2015 (Ian West/PA)

“They called it the Barbara Windsor effect. It opened up the conversation,” said Mr Mitchell.

“Other people were saying ‘Barbara’s got that thing I’ve got’.”

Mr Mitchell first ran the London Marathon in 2019 when £4 million was raised for the event’s charity of the year, Dementia Revolution, which was a year-long partnership between Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“I said then never again,” Mr Mitchell told the PA news agency.

“Then I ended up doing it in 2021 after Barbara had passed. That took in a whole new thing.

“When I finished that one, I said never again.”

Dame Barbara Windsor portrait unveiling
Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell with a portrait of the actress by Welsh artist Dan Llywelyn Hall, at L’Escargot in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Mitchell said he felt “really jealous” when the 2022 TCS London Marathon took place in October without him and he is now training to run the 2023 event when it returns to its traditional spring slot on April 23, five days before his 60th birthday.

“This has to be the last one,” said Mitchell who is raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity for which he is an ambassador.

“Barbara used to say ‘your legs are too little to run’. She used to say ‘what are you doing? You can’t run.”

Mr Mitchell, who spent 27 years with Dame Barbara whom he married in 2020, said: “I will think of her every step of the way.”

He added: “I’m really proud to have had the chance to run the London Marathon. It’s such an incredible day.”

Mitchell will be joined at the marathon by EastEnders stars including Heather Peace, Natalie Cassidy and Lacey Turner who is doing her first marathon.

He said they are incredible for training on top of juggling filming schedules and caring for young families.

Cassidy, who ran the London Marathon in 2019, told PA she goes through her diary on a Thursday when she gets her work schedule so she can plan when to fit in the weekly long run which is part of her training.

British Soap Awards 2022 – London
Natalie Cassidy arriving for the British Soap Awards 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

“It’s really hard. Our work changes every week. It’s quite sporadic,” she said.

“If I’m working in the morning I can do an afternoon run.”

Cassidy added: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s lovely to get the team back together.

“But I also kick myself that when I did 2019 I didn’t keep it up.”

Barbara Windsor open letter to PM
Dame Barbara Windsor with then-prime minister Boris Johnson (Simon Dawson/PA)

Boris Johnson launched the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission in August 2022 and welcomed the actress and her husband to Downing Street when they delivered an open letter from the Alzheimer’s Society calling on him to address the “devastating state” of dementia care.

Mr Johnson, who was then prime minister, said the Government would commit an additional £95 million in research funding, meeting a manifesto commitment to double funding into seeking treatments for the disease to £160 million by 2024.

It is understood recruitment is ongoing for a chair for the mission.

In 2021, a bikini worn by Dame Barbara in the 1969 film Carry On Camping sold for £9,500 at auction with the proceeds donated to the Alzheimer’s Society in her memory.

An image from the famous scene where the character’s bikini top flew off during an exercise class was included in the order of service for Dame Barbara’s funeral, accompanied by her quote: “That picture will follow me to the end.”

– To support Babs’ Army, visit:

https://2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/babsarmy-63c0f

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Dame Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell delivered an Alzheimer’s Society open letter to 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented