Less than half of adults and children are taking vitamin D supplements, study says

A study has found that less than half of adults and children in Scotland are taking vitamin D supplements.

A Scottish Health Survey highlighted that 36% of adults and 41% of children were taking vitamin D supplements in 2021.

Everyone in Scotland should be taking a daily vitamin D supplement this winter, according to a national campaign by Food Standards Scotland (FSS).

Social media posts will be used to try and spread the message by the FSS in its third campaign to highlight the benefits of taking vitamin D supplements.

Supplements can be bought over the counter at most pharmacies and supermarkets.

Healthy Start vitamins, which contain vitamin D, are available free to all pregnant women in Scotland and free vitamin D supplements are also available for mothers who breastfeed, in addition to infants and children under three years old.

Alana McDonald, senior public health nutrition adviser at FSS, said: “Most people should be able to get all the nutrients they need from a healthy, balanced diet – but vitamin D is an exception because it is only found in small amounts in some foods.

“Our main source of vitamin D is sunlight. But, in Scotland, we only get enough of the right kind of sunlight to make vitamin D between April and September.

“This means that for roughly half the year we cannot make vitamin D from sunlight.

“This is why we encourage everyone to take a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D, particularly between October and March.”

The message is being supported by Public Health Scotland (PHS) which is advising that vitamin D is “essential” for good bone and muscle health.

Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science at PHS, added: “While everyone in Scotland is encouraged to take a daily supplement of vitamin D during the winter months, there are some groups of people who should take a daily supplement all year round.

“This includes all pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as children under five years old as they are at higher risk of not having enough vitamin D.

“In addition, those who have low exposure to the sun – those living in a care home for example – and those people from ethnic groups with dark skin, such as those of African, African-Caribbean and south Asian origin, who require more sun exposure to make vitamin D, are advised to take a daily supplement all year round.”