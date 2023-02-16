Norovirus levels ‘significantly higher’ than last year with hundreds in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norovirus levels ‘significantly higher’ than last year with hundreds in hospital

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 12:01 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 3:23 pm
Novovirus levels in England remain ‘significantly higher’ than last year with hundreds of hospital beds occupied by people with symptoms (Jeff Moore/PA)
Novovirus levels in England remain 'significantly higher' than last year with hundreds of hospital beds occupied by people with symptoms (Jeff Moore/PA)

Norovirus levels in England remain “significantly higher” than last year with hundreds of hospital beds filled by people with symptoms, figures show.

The number of patients with Covid-19 is also on the rise, putting further pressure on NHS staff trying to clear a near-record backlog of treatment – though flu cases are continuing to fall.

An average of 706 adult hospital beds were occupied last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, according to NHS data.

This is down 5% from 743 in the previous week, but is nearly four times the number at this point last year.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of vomiting and diarrhoea.

It spreads easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

While most people make a full recovery within two or three days, the virus can lead to dehydration, especially among the very young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Dr Lesley Larkin of the UK Health Security Agency said: “Norovirus outbreaks continue to rise – particularly in those aged 65 and older – and norovirus levels across England are nearly double what we expect to see at this time of year.

“It is vital that anyone experiencing symptoms avoids visiting loved ones in a care home or hospital while unwell or until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared, to help stop the spread to vulnerable people.

“More widely, we urge people who are experiencing symptoms to please stay at home and do not return to work – particularly if you work with vulnerable people or food – or send sick children to school or nursery until symptom-free for 48 hours.

“Regular hand washing is really important to help stop the spread of this bug, but remember, alcohol gels do not kill off norovirus so soap and warm water is best.”

Some 7,209 patients were in hospital in England on February 15 who had tested positive for Covid-19, up 13% on the previous week.

The total had been falling since the start of the year, but this trend came to a halt at the end of January, since when the number has started to rise.

Around two-thirds of patients in hospital who test positive for coronavirus are being treated primarily for something else, but need to be isolated from patients who do not have Covid-19, putting extra demands on staff already facing pressure from other winter viruses, bed shortages and ambulance delays.

(PA Graphics)

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director for England, said the latest figures were a “stark reminder of the elevated pressures the NHS is seeing this winter”, with cases of norovirus “significantly higher than last year, as well as other seasonal illnesses impacting demand for beds”.

He added: “The NHS prepared extensively for winter, including more call handlers, more beds and 24/7 system control centres to manage increased demand, and we will now build on that progress with our plan to help recover urgent and emergency services.

“Patients should continue to seek help when they need it, including using 111 online for minor illnesses or calling 999 in a life-threatening emergency.”

The number of flu patients in England has dropped for the sixth week in a row and has now fallen 86% since the start of the year.

An average of 738 patients were in hospital beds each day last week, down 23% from the previous week – although this is still much higher than the equivalent point last year, when the average stood at just 28.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

The latest NHS data also shows ambulance handover delays outside hospitals have fallen to one of their lowest levels this winter.

A total of 20% of ambulance patients waited at least 30 minutes last week to be transferred to A&E teams, down from 24% the previous week.

The figure hit a record 44% in the week to January 1.

The lowest figure for the winter so far is 18%, in the week to January 29.

Meanwhile, an average of 13,498 hospital beds per day last week were occupied by people ready to be discharged, down from 13,975 the previous week and the lowest figure since the start of the year.

At this point in 2022, the figure stood at 12,168.

(PA Graphics)

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive at NHS Providers, the membership organisation for NHS services in England, said health leaders are “deeply concerned” about the high number of delayed discharges.

He continued: “Last week, 13,500 medically fit patients per day were unable to leave hospital, which puts a strain on the entire system including mental health and community services. Increased investment in social care would go a long way to address this.

“As trusts leaders brace themselves for the potential of escalated walkouts from nurses and ambulance workers, along with the daunting prospect of junior doctors striking next month, it’s clear that a resolution between the Government and unions is urgently needed.

“To avert further disruption, and to ensure NHS staff can deliver the care patients deserve, both parties need to come to the table to talk about pay for this financial year.”

