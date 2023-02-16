What is frontotemporal dementia? Bruce Willis’s condition explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is frontotemporal dementia? Bruce Willis’s condition explained

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 9:12 pm
Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia (Ian West/PA)
Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia (Ian West/PA)

The family of US actor Bruce Willis has announced that his previous diagnosis of the cognitive condition aphasia has developed into frontotemporal dementia.

In an update shared online, the family said they had the “deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love” following the initial news.

Here the PA news agency takes a closer look at the condition, known as FTD.

– What is FTD?

FTD is an “umbrella term” for a group of dementias that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are responsible for such things as personality, behaviour, language and speech, according to Dementia UK.

The charity said that FTD is a “rare” form of dementia that affects only around one in 20 people with a dementia diagnosis.

Willis’s family first announced his diagnosis of aphasia in March last year.

– What causes FTD?

According to Dementia UK, FTD is caused by an “abnormal build-up of proteins within the brain” which damages the cells.

It is not known why this build-up occurs but is thought to have a genetic link in about one third of people with the diagnosis.

FTD is most common in people aged 40 to 60 but can also affect younger or older people, the charity said.

Willis is 67 years old.

The NHS says that, like other forms of dementia, FTD tends to develop slowly and get gradually worse over the years.

– What are the symptoms of FTD?

There are two types of FTD – behavioural variant FTD (bvFTD) and primary progressive aphasia (PPA).

BvFTD, which results from damage to the frontal lobes of the brain, mainly causes problems with behaviour and personality.

Glass European Premiere – London
The actor’s previous diagnosis of aphasia has progressed into FTD (Ian West/PA)

PPA, when damage occurs to the temporal lobes on either side of the head nearest the ears, causes language problems.

Alzheimer’s UK says that FTD symptoms are “very different” to other more common types of dementia, such as day-to-day memory loss – adding that in the early stages of the disease, many people can still remember recent events.

In their statement on Thursday, Willis’s family said that challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease the actor was facing.

The NHS says FTD can also cause physical problems including slow or stiff movements, loss of bladder or bowel control, muscle weakness or difficulty swallowing.

– How is FTD treated?

According to Dementia UK, there is no prevention or cure for FTD and it is often best to “focus on practical strategies to help the person live as well as possible with the diagnosis”.

Willis’s family said that the lack of treatment for the disease was “a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead” with further research.

They added that as the actor’s condition advances, they hope media attention will be used to raise more awareness of FTD.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” they said.

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same.”

