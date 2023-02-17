Covid-19 infections increasing in most parts of UK in fresh sign of new wave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid-19 infections increasing in most parts of UK in fresh sign of new wave

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 1:05 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 3:59 pm
Covid-19 levels are rising in most parts of the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)
Covid-19 levels are rising in most parts of the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)

Covid-19 levels are rising in most parts of the UK, in the latest sign a new wave of the virus may be under way.

Infections have increased in England, Wales and Scotland, though Northern Ireland is continuing to see a fall.

Most age groups in England have seen a jump in the prevalence of coronavirus, with rates highest among secondary school-age children.

Health experts warned of a “steady rise” in Covid-19 hospital admissions and urged people not to be complacent.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

A total of 1.2 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have Covid-19 in the week to February 7, up 20% from one million the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the second week in a row the UK-wide total has increased and comes after a steady drop in levels throughout January.

A surge in the virus in the run-up to Christmas saw infections peak at three million at the end of December, though this was well below the figures seen in previous waves, including in spring 2022 when the weekly total climbed to a record 4.9 million.

Around one in 55 people in England is estimated to have the virus, up from one in 65 the previous week.

The virus is least prevalent in Northern Ireland, at one in 80 people – the lowest estimate for the nation since September 2022.

For Scotland, the estimate is one in 55, up from one in 65, while for Wales it is one in 65, up from one in 85.

Kara Steel, ONS senior statistician, said: “This week’s data show infections have increased in all UK countries, except Northern Ireland where they have continued to decrease.

“Positivity increased across most age groups in England and in all English regions except the North East and the South West, where the trend was uncertain.”

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus and is based on a sample of swab tests from households across the country.

Around 2.8% of children in England between school Year 7 and 11 were likely to test positive for Covid-19 in the latest week, up from 2.4% the previous week and the highest percentage for any age group.

The next highest rate is for 35-49 year-olds, at 2.4%, up from 1.7%.

Infections have increased in all other groups apart from children between age two and school year 6, and 25-34 year-olds, where the trend is uncertain, the ONS said.

Separate NHS data shows that 7,209 people were in hospital in England on February 15 who had tested positive for coronavirus, up 13% on the previous week.

Patient numbers reached 9,535 over Christmas, but this was well below levels reached during early waves of the virus.

Covid-19 hospital admissions stood at 7.9 per 100,000 people last week, up from 7.4 and the third successive weekly rise.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We are still seeing a steady rise in hospital admission rates for Covid-19 and rates remain highest in those over the age of 65, who are more likely to develop serious illness from Covid-19. We therefore cannot afford to be complacent.

“There are simple actions that we can all continue to take to prevent Covid-19 spreading. If you are unwell, please try to stay at home and don’t visit vulnerable people. If you do have to leave the house, please consider wearing a face covering, which can help prevent you passing respiratory viruses on.”

The most common type of Covid-19 in England continues to be the variant BQ.1, which is part of the Omicron family, the UKHSA said.

Two newer Omicron variants, CH.1.1 and XBB.1.5, have a “growth advantage” in the UK, meaning they are most likely to take over from BQ.1 as the next dominant variant.

In Wales there are early signs of a rise in Covid-19 hospital patients, while in Scotland the fall in numbers since the start of the year has recently levelled off.

Figures for Northern Ireland are continuing to decrease.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
yellow warning
Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands,…
2
SSEN attempting to restore power after Storm Otto brings strong winds.. Image: SSEN.
Power cuts could last until Sunday after Storm Otto winds batter Aberdeenshire, Moray and…
3
High winds have caused travel disruption, power cuts and damage to several buildings. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Storm Otto LIVE: Power cuts and buildings evacuated as 120mph winds sweep across north…
4
The incident occurred outside the Bank of Scotland branch in Ellon on Thursday. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 42, charged after £500 cash stolen from pensioner outside Ellon bank
5
Gordon Strachan during his spell as Scotland manager
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job
6
Storn Otto brings travel disruption and school closures for many across the north and north-east. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17
7
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
8
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain
10
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four

More from Press and Journal

Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
61-year-old John Pike from Bristol was last seen leaving his accommodation in Portree at around 8.30am on Thursday morning. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Air and land search on Skye as concerns grow for missing walker
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose cladding is found hanging from a building
Iain MacGregor, RSE managing partner, with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord
Highlands jobs deluge as Ross-shire Engineering looks to create 500 new water treatment posts
Fiona Drouet has been awarded an honorary degree for her work against gender-based violence.. Image: The Open University.
Big Interview: Fiona Drouet is working to take positives from tragic death of her…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Robert Sherriffs attached an Apple AirTag to his ex-partner's car Picture shows; Robert Sherriffs attached an Apple AirTag to his ex-partner's car. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Apple Date; 16/02/2023
Woman horrified to discover ex-partner used Apple AirTag to secretly track her movements
The fire destroyed the Beauly Launderette building
Rising from the ashes: Beauly laundry business set to re-open after devastating blaze
Ben Purrington. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header

Editor's Picks

Most Commented