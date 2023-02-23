More than 25,000 children had decaying teeth removed in hospital last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 25,000 children had decaying teeth removed in hospital last year

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 11:40 am
(Rui Vieira/PA)
(Rui Vieira/PA)

More than 25,000 children had decaying teeth removed in hospital last year, figures suggest.

Data from the Government’s Office for Health Improvement & Disparities shows that 42,180 operations for tooth extraction took place in NHS hospitals in England in 2021/22 for youngsters aged 19 and under.

Of these, 26,741 had a main diagnosis of tooth decay, representing 63% of tooth extractions for the age group.

Tooth decay is the most common reason for hospital admission in children aged six to 10.

Overall, there was an 83% increase in extractions for tooth decay compared with 2020/21, though the report said “this increase is likely to reflect a partial recovery of hospital services following the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The data showed that children living in the most deprived communities are around 3.5 times more likely to have teeth out due to decay than those in the most affluent areas.

The highest rates occurred in Yorkshire and the Humber (378 per 100,000 population of children aged 19 and under) while the lowest rates were in the East Midlands (71 per 100,000).

The cost to the NHS of removing rotting teeth was estimated at £50.9 million in 2021 to 2022.

The report said that while the number of operations for tooth extraction in 2021/22 was higher than the previous year, levels were still lower than pre-pandemic figures.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said the data “understates the level of demand, given huge backlogs and only partial recovery of elective services”.

It said it was “deeply concerned that ongoing and severe access problems, together with disruption to public health programmes and lockdown diets”, will widen inequalities.

It also pointed to issues in recruiting dentists and a Government “failure to deliver reform and investment”.

BDA chairman Eddie Crouch added: “Tooth decay is still going unchallenged as the number one reason for hospital admissions among young children.

“Decay and deprivation are going hand in hand, and this inequality is set to widen.

“None of this is inevitable. This Government needs to be willing to take off the gloves when it comes to fighting a wholly preventable disease.”

David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board, said: “Untreated dental conditions remain one of the most prevalent diseases affecting children and young people’s ability to speak, eat, play and socialise.

“Oral health inequality is expected to grow owing to the scale of backlogs in primary care, which limit the chance to catch problems early.

“The Government must use the upcoming spring Budget to recommit to vital measures to combat childhood obesity and diet-related ill health, such as the sugar levy which has helped cut down the consumption of drinks with high sugar content.”

