College claims 23,000 excess deaths in 2022 were ‘linked to A&E waits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

College claims 23,000 excess deaths in 2022 were ‘linked to A&E waits’

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 12:03 am
The Royal College of Emergency Medicine warned that long waiting times can have ‘catastrophic consequences for patient safety and mortality’ (Lynne Cameron/PA)
The Royal College of Emergency Medicine warned that long waiting times can have ‘catastrophic consequences for patient safety and mortality’ (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Some 23,000 “excess patient deaths” may have occurred due to long A&E wait last year, a medical college has claimed.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) said that in 2022 some 1.66 million people in England waited for more than 12 hours in A&E from the moment they arrived in the emergency department.

It warned that long waiting times can have “catastrophic consequences for patient safety and mortality”.

A new briefing paper by the College examined long waits and excess deaths.

It sent a freedom of information request to NHS Digital to discover the number of patients who waited for more than 12 hours from their time of arrival in A&E.

This information is currently only published annually, although officials have committed to publishing monthly data starting later this year.

The RCEM found that in 2022 some 1,656,206 patients in England waited 12 hours or more from their time of arrival in an emergency department until they were admitted, transferred or discharged.

It then calculated the standardised mortality ratio linked to the long waits.

A standardised mortality ratio describes whether a specific population are more, less or equally as likely to die compared with the general population.

The RCEM performed this analysis by using data from a previous study, published in the Emergency Medicine Journal in 2021, which linked excess deaths to long emergency department waits in England between 2016 and 2018.

The study concluded that there was one extra death for every 72 patients that spend eight to 12 hours in the emergency department.

Using the standardised mortality ratio from the study and the 12-hour wait figure from NHS Digital, the RCEM estimated that 23,003 excess patient deaths in 2022 in England were associated with long stays in emergency departments.

But it is worth noting that the study analysed data from 2016-18 so the figures may not be comparable with A&E waits in 2022.

NHS England said that the figures were “very unlikely to give a full or certain picture” on excess deaths.

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “These data, while shocking, are unsurprising.

“Long waiting times are associated with serious patient harm and patient deaths – the scale shown here for 2022 is deeply distressing.

“The data show how necessary it is to have transparent figures.

“We are pleased that both the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England have heeded our calls and will be publishing the 12-hour data from time of arrival in the emergency department regularly from April this year, we look forward to seeing this data published then.

“We believe that being honest with the data will be a service to patients and staff.

“It will lead to a better understanding of patient flow and to both transformation and change in the emergency care system.

“However, this transformation and change can only come if we have the staff, beds and resources we need.

“We urge the government to publish the fully funded long-term NHS workforce plan that they pledged to deliver. This must include measures to retain existing staff who are burned out and may be considering leaving the NHS.”

An NHS England spokesman said: “The cause of excess deaths is down to a number of different factors and so attributing deaths to one exact thing as the figures quoted by the RCEM attempt to do, is very unlikely to give a full or certain picture – it therefore would not be appropriate for NHSE to recognise these as fact and it is right that the experts at the ONS – as the executive branch of the statistics authority – continue to analyse excess deaths.

“The data highlighted looks at time in A&E rather than waits and covers a year when the NHS experienced four record-breaking months for attendances in A&E.

“The NHS is focused on improving patient flow through emergency departments and increasing the number of patients being discharged when they are medically ready.

“The recently published UEC Recovery Plan sets out targets to achieve a four-hour performance of 76% by March 2024, and publish accurate 12-hour waits from time of arrival.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “There are a wide variety of factors contributing to excess deaths and it is important not to ascribe them to one cause.

“However, no-one should have to wait longer than necessary to access urgent and emergency care and it’s encouraging to see significant improvements in performance last month including across all ambulance response times categories and in A&E departments.

“We’ve published a comprehensive urgent and emergency care recovery plan, which was welcomed by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, which will allow people to be seen quicker by scaling up community teams, expanding virtual wards, and getting 800 new ambulances on the road.

“This is on top of £750 million this winter to speed up hospital discharge and free up beds.

“At the same time we are continuing to grow the NHS workforce and have commissioned NHS England to publish a workforce plan which will set out plans to help recruit and retain more NHS staff.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
The Royal College of Emergency Medicine warned that long waiting times can have ‘catastrophic consequences for patient safety and mortality’ (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented