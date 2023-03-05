Ambulance worker strikes in England called off by Unite union to enter pay talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ambulance worker strikes in England called off by Unite union to enter pay talks

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 4:35 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 4:49 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Ambulance worker strikes in England have been called off by the Unite union.

On Monday, union members at ambulance trusts in the West Midlands, North West, South Central, South Coastal, and East Midlands had planned to strike.

However, the Unite union paused the strike action on Sunday afternoon in order to enter pay talks with the Government.

Unite head of operations Gail Cartmail said: “Following further assurances from the Government over the weekend, Unite has in good faith agreed to pause the strike action.

“If the meeting doesn’t meet these assurances strike action will resume.”

Industrial strike
Unison ambulance workers on the picket line (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The union said the assurances relate to confirmation that any deal will include new money, rather than placing further pressure on NHS budgets and an indication discussions will not impact the conditions on health staff.

Talks are expected early this week.

It would have marked the first time that Unite members in South Central and South Coastal had taken industrial action.

Members in Yorkshire, who are also planning to strike for the first time, were due to take industrial action on Wednesday.

Unite had also called off strikes in Wales on March 6 due to pay talks continuing with the Welsh Government.

It comes after Unison and GMB unions cancelled industrial action which would have involved tens of thousands of key workers.

Unison and GMB made the decision after the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said money was available for potential pay rises covering this year and next.

Some 32,000 NHS workers would have been involved in planned Unison strikes – including 24,500 ambulance staff – while 13,000 ambulance workers were part of the GMB action.

